Police: Harvard man reached for briefcase with ghost gun inside during fight with police

A Harvard man faces multiple aggravated battery and assault charges after police say they tackled him when he went to reach into a briefcase he was holding that they later found held a gun.

Harvard police responded at 10:08 a.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Wildflower Lane for a domestic disturbance where they found a woman in her 50s had been punched in the back by a family member, injuring her, according to a news release.

Police found Juan J. Castro, 27, a few minutes later walking near the intersection of Forest Downs and Autumn Glen Drive, according to the release.

Officers confronted Castro and a “brief physical altercation ensued,” leading the officers to back off and request back-up, according to the release. Deputies from the McHenry County and Walworth County sheriff’s offices responded.

About 11:10 a.m., Castro “went to reach inside a briefcase he had been holding” and officers tackled him to the ground, according to the release. He was arrested following “another brief physical altercation” and officers subsequently found a modified loaded handgun inside the briefcase.

Castro was charged with domestic battery, two counts aggravated battery to a police officer, aggravated resisting a police officer, four counts resisting a police officer, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, six counts of aggravated assault, and one count possession of a ghost gun.

A ghost gun is an unserialized and untraceable firearm that can be bought online and assembled at home.

The charges were not entered in the McHenry County court system as of Sunday morning.

Castro was also arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation, a Boone County warrant for failing to appear in court on a driving under the influence charge, and two McHenry County warrants for failing to appear in court on a contempt of court and crimes against persons charges.

Two officers received minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals and released. Castro was also evaluated and subsequently taken to the McHenry County Jail in lieu of bond.