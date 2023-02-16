February 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Driver charged with DUI in Richmond crash that injured child passenger

By Emily K. Coleman
Bryan M. Johnston

Bryan M. Johnston

A Wisconsin man has been hit with various drunken driving charges after a weekend single-vehicle crash near Richmond that injured a child who was riding with him, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bryan M. Johnston, 35, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence involving a crash where a passenger younger than 16 was injured, as well as two counts of driving under the influence and endangering the life or health of a child, according to a criminal complaint.

He also was cited for failing to secure a child between the ages of 8 and 16 with a seat belt, for the driver and passenger failing to wear seat belts and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 10:24 p.m. Sunday to the 7800 block of Tryon Grove Road near Richmond for a single-vehicle crash, department spokeswoman Emily Matusek said in an email.

A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle left the roadway and hit a ditch embankment, she said.

Both Johnston and his child passenger were taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Matusek said. The child eventually was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago because of their age and injuries.

Johnston’s bond was set at $20,000, of which he needed to post 10% to be released, court records show. He was released from custody Tuesday evening, according to the jail log.

Johnston did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Wednesday afternoon.