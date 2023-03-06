Woodstock man accused of threatening witness arrested following wanted alert

A Woodstock man accused of threatening a witness in a criminal case against him was arrested Sunday afternoon after the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Friday afternoon saying it was looking him.

William P. Bolich, 47, was charged Thursday with forcibly detaining a man and threatening him with injury or damage to property in order to deter him from testifying truthfully in court, according to the criminal complaint.

Bolich forced the man into his kitchen and would not allow him to leave the area, according to the complaint. He also allegedly pushed the man into a wall, grabbed the glasses off his face and threw them to the ground, as well as damaging the man’s property, including a door frame and glass bowl.

The man Bolich is accused of attacking was the victim in a misdemeanor case filed in August 2021.

In that case, Bolich was accused of punching a door and damaging it. He was released on a personal recognizance bond and, after he failed to appear in court, was arrested and had a new bond set at $5,000, of which he needed to post 10% to be released.

Bolich remained in the McHenry County jail as of Monday afternoon in lieu of a $25,000 bond, of which he would need to post 10% in order to be released, according to the jail log and court records.