McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of March 13, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Quran Broomfield, 17, of the 3400 block of Harrison Avenue, Rockford; armed robbery, attempted home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of aggravated use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm while younger than 18 years old.
Nicholas Lopez, 20, of the 300 block Century Drive, Hampshire; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and underage drinking.
Benjamin M. Albor, 62, of the 300 block of Dietz Street, Marengo; two counts of threatening a public official.
Cheryl L. Whiting, 39, of the 100 block of Wisconsin Road, Genoa City, Wisconsin; obstructing justice.
David E. Eurick, 59, of the 100 block of West Vulcan Street, Norway, Michigan; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with four prior DUI violations.
Matthew J. Hogue, 36, of the 2100 block of Mill Lane, McHenry; failing to report new address as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act and residing within 500 feet of a playground as a sex offender.
Carey R. Sherwood, 52, of the 300 block of Everett Avenue, Crystal Lake; failing to report two email addresses and a Facebook account as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.
Jeffrey J. Corbeil, 27, of the 600 block of Kensington Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
George A. Fisher, 29, of the 2000 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, Wisconsin; possession of less than 15 grams of amphetamine.
Patricio Rosales-Diaz, 43, 1300 block of East Ports O’Call Drive, Palatine; possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl and possession of more than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Joaquin R. Montano-Martinez, 28, of the 600 block of Andy Drive, Melrose Park; possession with intent to deliver more than 900 grams of fentanyl and possession of more than 200 grams of fentanyl.
Michael J. Beierle, 49, of the 4600 block of Hayden Drive, McHenry; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
Andrew R. Kramer, 20, of the 2900 block of Plumrose Lane, McHenry; leaving the scene of a crash where someone was injured, two counts of obstructing justice, and driving under the influence of a drug.