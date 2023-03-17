17-year-old charged as adult in Woodstock armed robbery, attempted home invasion

A 17-year-old Rockford teen is accused of trying to forcibly enter a Woodstock home and stealing a phone and earbuds while armed with a gun, McHenry County court records show.

A judge granted prosecutors’ request to have the case against Quran Broomfield, who will turn 18 in August, transferred to adult court, according to documents Broomfield’s public defender filed.

Prosecutors petitioned to have the case moved to adult court “based on the severity and nature of what he is charged with,” McHenry County Chief of the Criminal Division Jim Newman said Friday.

Broomfield was charged with armed robbery, attempted home invasion, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while younger than 21 years old, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a firearm owner’s identification card and possession of a firearm while younger than 18 years old, according to information filed in McHenry County court.

Armed robbery is a Class X felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of 30 years in prison and is not probational.

The charges stem from the Jan. 24 robbery and an attempt the same day to enter a home in the 1700 block of Yasgur Drive in Woodstock, according to court records. Broomfield was accused of firing the gun into the home when he knew or should have known people were inside.

Broomfield could not legally possess the gun because he was younger than 18 and did not possess a FOID card, court records show.

A case manager noted that Broomfield has had losses in his life. His older brother and cousin both died unexpectedly within a few months of each other, case manager Charles Mercurio said.

“It has been a pleasure working with Quran, and I am confident he has the ability to be successful in anything so long as he believes in himself,” Mercurio said in a letter.

Letters also were submitted on Broomfield’s behalf by his teacher, a support specialist, a counselor and two program specialists at the School of Expressive Arts and Learning in Woodstock, as well as the executive chef at the Rockford Country Club.

Broomfield was to remain in custody at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, and bond was set at $350,000, of which he would need to post 10% in order to be released. If released, he would be required to surrender any firearms, to have no contact with his alleged co-defendants and to be fitted with electronic monitoring, allowed to leave his home only for school and work, court records show.

Reporter Amanda Marrazzo contributed to this report.