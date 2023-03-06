Man gets 7 years in prison after pleading guilty in McHenry shooting that left 50 casings behind

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to seven years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to an amended charge of attempted aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with a shooting at a McHenry intersection.

In exchange for Dante L. Terrell Jr.’s guilty plea, more serious charges – including attempted first-degree murder, a Class X felony that could have sent him to prison for up to 52 years – were dismissed, McHenry County court records show.

Other charges dismissed included aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to the amended indictment.

Terrell, of Zion, is required to serve at least 50% of his sentence and will receive credit for 552 days spent in the county jail since his arrest. When released from prison, he will serve one year of mandatory supervised release, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge James Cowlin.

Terrell was charged along with Deontae Wade, 27, of Waukegan, and Davontae Newkum, 27, of North Chicago, following the Aug. 29, 2021, shooting at at the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in McHenry where police said they recovered more than 50 casings.

Dozens of yellow evidence markers were placed in the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in McHenry after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Charged in connection with the episode are, left to right, Dante L. Terrell Jr., Deontae M. Wade and Davontae L. Newkum. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local with Insets from McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors allege the shooting occurred when Terrell, in a red Jeep Compass, was driving away from a football game at Prairie Ridge High School, and another vehicle, a Nissan Maxima in which Wade was an occupant, approached the intersection.

“The defendant maintained that he was returning fire,” Assistant State’s Attorney Jim Newman said. “He was pursued by a vehicle who shot first and he returned fire in self defense. Given the risk to both parties, we believe this sentence is in the interest of justice.”

Terrell was initially accused of shooting a 9-mm pistol at a passenger at the Nissan “with the intent to kill,” according to the indictment. The criminal complaint alleges he fired the gun with the intent of killing two men in the Nissan.

Terrell and people in the other vehicle “began shooting at each other,” but no one was injured, prosecutors said in initial court appearances.

Terrell and Wade had been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute involving a woman that continued at and after the football game and led to the shooting, Terrell’s attorney Robert Thomas Ritacca said.

“The state did their due diligence identifying everybody involved and realizing that Terrell’s issues with Wade were not gang affiliated and he was given a fair and reasonable sentence,” Ritacca said Monday.

Terrell also was accused of possessing the loaded weapon while on Prairie Ridge High School property earlier in the day and not having a valid firearm owner’s identification card, according to the criminal complaint.

At the time of his arrest, school officials said they were unaware of the incident. Prosecutors said Terrell did not show or use the weapon on school property.

Among other charges Newkum is charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons or ammunition by a convicted felon, accused of shooting an AR-15 style pistol at the Nissan, according to court documents.

Cases against Wade and Newkum, each held in custody of the McHenry County jail, are still pending.

Wade is being held on $750,000 bond and Newkum is being held on $500,000. Each would need to post 10% of their bonds in order to be released. Wade is due back in court April 13, and Newkum on March 23.