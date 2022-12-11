Third man arrested for alleged role in 2021 McHenry intersection shooting

More than a year after the August 2021 shooting that left more than 50 shell casings scattered at a McHenry intersection, a third man has been arrested.

Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, was arrested Nov. 28 after being charged in September with felonies alleging that he brought an “AR-15 style pistol” to Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake in August 2021 and shot at a Nissan Maxima, court records show.

He also is accused of possessing the firearm despite a felony conviction for obstructing justice in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint.

The most serious charge Newkum faces – aggravated discharge of a firearm – is a class 1 felony, which can carry a sentence of four to 15 years in prison but is also probational.

Also charged in connection with the shooting are Deontae M. Wade, 27, of Waukegan, and Dante L. Terrell Jr., 30, of Zion. Both face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, which carries a possible sentence if convicted of up to 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Prosecutors have alleged the shooting occurred when Terrell, in a red Jeep Compass, was driving away from a football game at Prairie Ridge High School, when another vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, approached the intersection at Route 31 and Bull Valley Road.

Terrell is accused of shooting at a passenger in the Nissan, according to the indictment filed against him in McHenry County. The criminal complaint alleges he fired a 9 mm pistol with the intent of killing two men, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Wade is accused of trying to kill the driver and passenger of the Jeep Compass, according to the indictment filed against him.

The court records do not say what vehicle Newkum was in, but he is accused of shooting at the Nissan Maxima.

No injuries were reported following the shooting, McHenry police said in a news release. Gunfire struck a vehicle that also happened to be stopped at that intersection, but the occupant was not injured.

The McHenry Police Department closed the intersection for about three hours while collecting evidence, according to the release. More than 50 shell casings were located at the scene.

Newkum’s bail was set at $500,000. He would need to post 10%, in order to secure his release, court records show. He remained at the McHenry County Jail as of Sunday afternoon, the jail log shows.

Bond was set at $750,0000 for Wade, of which he would need to post 10% in order to be released. Bond remains at $500,000 for Terrell. Both men still were in custody as of Sunday afternoon, according to the jail log.