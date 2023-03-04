Man rescued from house fire in McHenry

Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire shortly after midnight in McHenry, the McHenry Township Fire Protection District said.

Crews were dispatched at 12:09 a.m. Saturday to the 600 block of Meadow Road in the city of McHenry for an unknown problem and found a small one-story ranch home with smoke coming from the front door when they arrived at 12:15 a.m.

The man was taken to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release. No other residents were found, but a dog was also rescued. A police officer was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation and is good condition.

The fire was quickly located and extinguished within five minutes of arrival, according to the release. The cause is under investigation.

The house was deemed uninhabitable, and no damage estimate was available Saturday morning.

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District received aid from Crystal Lake, Nunda Rural and Wonder Lake fire departments.