Man injured in Prairie Grove house fire

A fire that destroyed a Prairie Grove home Thursday night left a resident with various injuries, including minor burns, a Nunda Rural Fire Protection District spokesman said.

Crews responded at 9:33 p.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of South Tamarack Trail in Prairie Grove, arriving within seven minutes, to find a fully involved residential fire, according to a news release provided by spokesman Alex Vucha.

More than 20 departments assisted in the response – including to cover other calls that came in during the fire – as wind chills reached as low as negative 15 degrees, according to the release.

The Nunda Rural Fire Protection District requested aid through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), upgrading the request to a third alarm due to the lack of fire hydrants. The fire was declared under control shortly before 11 p.m.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 A fire Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 3800 block of South Tamarack Trail in Prairie Grove left one occupant with injuries, including minor burns, and the home a "complete loss," the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District said. (Provided by Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

A man – the home’s sole occupant – escaped when the fire broke out and before firefighters arrived, according to the release. Paramedics evaluated him for his injuries, and he was not taken to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist with shelter and other needs as the home is a “complete loss,” Vucha said in the release.

Due to the extensive damage, the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District, Vucha said. Damage estimates were still being evaluated as of Friday morning.