Bureau County Sheriff candidates split on role of immigration enforcement

Candidates for Bureau County Sheriff signs are propped on stage at the Bureau County Sheriff Forum on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Princeton High School's Auditorium. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

All four candidates for Bureau County Sheriff were asked in their Shaw Local election questionnaires the same question about one of the most politically charged issues in law enforcement: What role should the sheriff’s office play in working with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE agents on immigration enforcement?

Their answers reveal a clear divide, not just in strategy, but in legal interpretation and tone.

A sanctuary state, but with caveats

Tom Kammerer, the Princeton Police Chief, was the most direct in citing state law as the guiding framework. “The State of Illinois is a sanctuary state, therefore we are not allowed to contact ICE for immigration related issues,” Kammerer said in his questionnaire response. He was quick to add, however, that immigration status would not shield anyone from arrest for criminal activity. “This does not prohibit us from arresting someone, regardless of immigration status, who has committed a crime. We will enforce the law equally, no matter the race, immigration status or economic status of the offender.”

A matter of jurisdiction

Joseph Flanagan, a patrol deputy and former LaMoille Police Chief, took a similarly limited view of the sheriff’s office role – but framed it around jurisdiction rather than state law. “Immigration is not handled by the Sheriff’s Office,” Flanagan wrote. He left open the possibility of limited cooperation, saying the department would “provide security and safety to the citizens of Bureau County” if asked to assist in immigration matters.

Serving all residents

Michael Wittig, a current deputy at the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, offered a community-focused response, saying “The Sheriff’s Office has a responsibility to operate within the laws established by the State of Illinois.” He acknowledged the county’s diversity and emphasized equal treatment. “Bureau County is home to a diverse population, and every individual deserves to be treated with dignity, fairness, and respect,” Wittig wrote. He said cooperation with DHS would follow state law, and that the office would “serve all people equally, without bias.”

Willing to assist, with limits

Edward Jauch, a retired Spring Valley sergeant, struck a more cooperative tone toward federal law enforcement while still drawing a line. “I will always aid any law enforcement agency that is justified in executing the law,” Jauch wrote. “However, it is not the duties of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office to enforce immigration laws that are civil in nature.”

A question with no easy answer

Despite their differences in emphasis, all four candidates stopped short of promising active cooperation with ICE on civil immigration enforcement, a point of consensus in an otherwise competitive race.

The primary election is Tuesday, March 17.

Note on methodology: This article includes summaries of candidate questionnaires that were generated with the assistance of an artificial intelligence tool. Journalists on our team reviewed, edited, and verified all summaries for accuracy and fairness before publication.