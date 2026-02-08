2026 Election Questionnaire: Joseph Flanagan, Bureau County Sheriff

Name: Joseph Flanagan

What office are you seeking: Bureau County Sheriff

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and employer: Patrol Deputy at Bureau County Sheriff’s Office

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Chief of Police for LaMoille Police Department

City: LaMoille

Campaign website: Facebook committee to elect Joe Flanagan for sheriff

Education: Corrections certification with the police training institute, law enforcementcertification with the police training institute, master firearms instructor, member of the Illinois valley special response team, field training officer, virta training instructor, high risk traffic stop instructor and de-escalation Instructor.

Community involvement: Volunteer firefighter

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Kayliegh Flanagan with (3) children Evan Flanagan (16), Alexis Flanagan (14) and Mason Flanagan (11).

What are your top three priorities for this position?

Building relationships with all schools within Bureau County to assist in getting grants to implement School Resource Officers within each school district

Provide ongoing education and training for deputies to enhance their ability to effectively assist individuals experiencing mental health crises, with an emphasis on de-escalation techniques, empathy, and connection to appropriate community resources.

Strengthen and enforce efforts aimed at disrupting the illegal drug distribution.

Why are you running for sheriff?

To better serve the citizens of Bureau County by protecting their constitutional rights and holding the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office to the highest standard in which the citizens deserve to ensure their safety.

What qualifies you to be sheriff and what pertinent experience do you bring to the job?

17 years of experience with the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office and knowledge of law enforcement and jail operations.

What are the most pressing public safety issues facing Bureau County? What are your strategies to address them?

Drugs and drug related crimes, increased mental health crises resulting from limited access to care, public trust and showing transparency . Working with the Bureau County Board and obtaining grants to increase patrol operations and provide Deputies with proper equipment to support them in daily operations. Provide and implement training for Deputies to help equip deputies with the proper de-escalation techniques to assist in mental health crises. I plan to be proactive in communication with the public to increase their involvement with the department.

How will you ensure transparency in day-to-day operations and decision-making at the sheriff’s office?

Having open communication with the public and continuing the use of body-worn cameras. I also would like to provide accessible data reporting and consistent accountability.

What is your philosophy on the use of force and how do you train deputies in de-escalation?

My philosophy on use of force is to use the least amount of force possible to resolve the conflict at hand. Deputies are committed to preserving life and the public and all involved in the incident when possible. Deputies are trained to use the least amount of force necessary to maintain control of the situation and to reduce risk of injury to the Victim, offender and Deputy. Accountability, training, and respect for constitutional rights guide all use of force decisions.

What do you see as the sheriff’s office role in dealing with the Department of Homeland Security, specifically in regards to immigration enforcement and ICE agents?

Immigration is not handled by the Sheriff’s Office. Should the department need to assist officers in these matters we would provide security and safety to the citizens of bureau county.

How familiar are you with the ongoing investigations into the disappearances and unresolved deaths of Jaylyon Anthony Rucker and Austin J. Rossler? If elected, how will you personally ensure these cases receive the attention and resources they need?

These cases are still currently under investigation so I can’t comment on details but, I have great confidence in our Investigators at the Sheriff’s Office that they will go above and beyond to get justice for the victims and their families.