2026 Election Questionnaire: Edward Jauch, Bureau County Sheriff

Name: Edward Jauch

What office are you seeking: Bureau County Sheriff/Republican nomination

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and employer: Police officer/ Earlville Police Department

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently in my second term as Spring Valley City Council member (First Ward), former Commander of LaSalle County States Attorney Felony Enforcement Drug Interdiction Team, former Deputy Commander of Tri-County Drug Enforcement Unit, Sergeant Spring Valley Police Department (retired)

City: Spring Valley

Campaign website: www.jauchforsheriff.com

Education: Studied Criminal Justice at IVCC, graduated from Lincolnland Police Academy (Springfield, Illinois)

State of Illinois certified Police Firearms Instructor, State Certified Lead Homicide Investigator

Community involvement: Volunteer for “Ride for Autistic Children”

Volunteer boys flag football coach

Volunteer boys baseball coach

Volunteer leader for Boy Scouts

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Dana (Strell) Jauch for 29 years. We have one son (Gunnar) who attends Belmont University Law and is married to Elia (Becker) Jauch.

What are your top three priorities for this position?

My top priority is to aggressively focus on narcotic enforcement. I believe the majority of criminal activity in the county stem from substance abuse. Reducing the drug market, will inevitably lead to less crime overall.

Secondly, I would like to create a culture within the Sheriff’s Office where morale can increase and professional development can improve. This can be achieved through training and team building development.

My third priority would be the reinstatement of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Posse. An all volunteer force for search and rescue operations as well as a mentoring program for which the elderly and youth can help each other.

Why are you running for sheriff?

I’m running for Sheriff because I believe I can use my 35 years of vast experience, training and knowledge to make a difference in the lives of the communities and rural residents.

What qualifies you to be sheriff and what pertinent experience do you bring to the job?

After working in law enforcement for 35 years and having been involved in so many facets of law enforcement, I believe I’m qualified for the Sheriff position. I worked my way up through the Spring Valley Police Department to the rank of sergeant. In 2001, I was deputized by the FBI and the U.S. Marshals to work undercover infiltrating an international criminal organization. I remained undercover earning awards from Spring Valley Police Department, FBI, Illinois State Police and DEA. I have worked in small rural environments as well as in the inner city of Chicago. I have trained law enforcement all over the United States in the subjects of narcotics, guns, gangs and investigations. I have taken investigations all over our country as well as into Mexico.

What are the most pressing public safety issues facing Bureau County? What are your strategies to address them?

I believe that substance abuse and drug dealing are at the forefront. I will address the problem with a multi level approach. Partnering with our federal agencies and enhancing our local drug enforcement workforce would be the first step. Building a strong foundation with the residents of Bureau County and the communications with the Sheriff’s Office would be the second step. The third step would be to federally prosecute drug trafficking and seek prison sentences instead of the current catch and release system in place.

Other issues include strengthening our schools, protecting the elderly and increasing western Bureau County law enforcement efforts . All, in which I have plans to implement.

How will you ensure transparency in day-to-day operations and decision-making at the sheriff’s office?

I will implement a system of transparency via the creation of the position of “media officer.” This officer will be responsible for communicating with the press and with the public.

Day to day operations will have the supervision of trained and experienced staff all supported by the Sheriff.

What is your philosophy on the use of force and how do you train deputies in de-escalation?

The use of force doctrine is and has been in practice for many years. This training is mandatory. In my experience, county deputies have great abilities in de-escalation simply due to their willingness to work alone in a large county. Training will stay up to standards and any proven new techniques will be implemented.

What do you see as the sheriff’s office role in dealing with the Department of Homeland Security, specifically in regards to immigration enforcement and ICE agents?

I will always aid any law enforcement agency that is justified in executing the law. However, it is not the duties of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office to enforce immigration laws that are civil in nature.

How familiar are you with the ongoing investigations into the disappearances and unresolved deaths of Jaylyon Anthony Rucker and Austin J. Rossler? If elected, how will you personally ensure these cases receive the attention and resources they need?

I’m not familiar with these cases. However, I would gladly accept the challenge to find solutions to these cases or any open investigations.