Polo Public Library events set for June

Youth/adult programs

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens

Thursdays at 5 p.m. Teens and adults are welcome to come and play.

Minecraft Club

Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. Kids will be able to recreate real life structures while learning about architecture, physics and circuitry. Bring your Minecraft account information and laptop/Switch so you can play along.

Adult monthly programs

New senior game group

Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m. The library provides board and card games plus puzzles or bring your own.

Book clubs

Book discussion

Second Fridays, June 12, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Senior Center. Book discussion will be “I Know What You Bid Last Summer” by Sherry Harris. July’s book discussion will be “Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Book 2 Movie

Third Thursdays, June 18, at 11 a.m. at the Polo Senior Center: Book 2 Movie. Book discussion will be “The Pelican Brief” by John Grisham. July’s book discussion will be “The Girl With the Pearl Earring” by Tracy Chevalier.

Book discussion

Fourth Mondays, June 22, at 1 p.m. at the Polo Library. Book discussion will be “Everyone is Watching” by Heather Gudenkauf. July’s book discussion will be “The Berry Pickers” by Amanda Peters.

Book chat

Weekly book discussion on Book chat (through Facebook or Instagram). Join the group to discuss what you are reading along with reviews and recommendations.

Genealogy

First Wednesday (5 to 7 p.m.) and third Saturdays (10 a.m. to noon) monthly: Genealogy assistance (Next date: Saturday, June 20). Donna Baumann will be at the library to help with genealogy questions or to research genealogy with any resources she has access to.

Stay fit classes

DrumFIT with Terra

First and third Tuesdays, June 2 and 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. This is a choreographed-type fit class where participants use drum sticks in combination with buckets and exercise ball workout to target various areas of the body, legs and arms. For ages 12 to adult.

Yoga with Becka

Fourth Wednesdays, June 24, from 6-7 p.m. in the downstairs children’s library area. Bring your own yoga mat. Registration is suggested; space is limited.

Summer food program

Grab and go lunches available weekly 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 6 while supplies last. Weekly programs throughout: Ag in the classroom; Rock painting; Melted crayon art; Birth to Five - check the library’s social media for dates and details.

Summer reading programs

Kids - June 4-July 16, check out books weekly and get a prize. Adults (18 and over) - June 4-July 31, fill out a Bingo card from the library to be entered into the raffle.

Reminder

Visit pololibrary.org to access the online catalog, to see what programs and services are offered, and for the latest public events held at the library. Call 815-946-2713 for more information.