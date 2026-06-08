Morris police respond to late night stabbing

The Morris Police and Fire Protection District responded to a report of a stabbing on Sunday night at a local bar. (Stock image)

The Morris Police and Fire Protection District responded to a report of a stabbing on Sunday night at a local bar.

The incident happened at a bar in the 200 block of Gore Road.

A man and his girlfriend got into a verbal dispute with another customer at a bar, and another group of people inserted themselves into the confrontations, police said.

The staff of the bar intervened and kicked everyone out of the bar, but the disturbance continued outside, according to police.

A physical altercation broke out, and the man who called 911 used a pocket knife and stabbed a member of the other party multiple times before leaving the scene, police said.

Police said they arrived at the scene to find a man with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a regional trauma center.

“Detectives conducted interviews and collected evidence as part of the ongoing investigation,” police said in a news release. “The circumstances surrounding the altercation, including the actions of all involved parties and any potential claims of self-defense, remain under investigation. The case will be reviewed by the appropriate prosecutorial authority for charging consideration.”

Police said the incident is still under active investigation.