Local educator appointed to Yorkville’s Fire and Police Commission

(file photo) Shelley Senffner has been appointed by Yorkville Mayor John Purcell to the city's Fire and Police Commission to a three-year term. (Photo Provided By The Yorkville Police Department)

A local educator has been appointed to serve on the city’s Fire and Police Commission by the Yorkville mayor.

Mayor John Purcell appointed Michelle “Shelley” Senffner to a three-year term expiring May 2029.

The three-member commission helps the city “manage the affairs” of the Yorkville Police Department and the local Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District.

The committee aides with hiring, discipline and retirement regulation for the police department, according to the city’s website.

Senffner is the assistant regional superintendent for the Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education.

In her application for the commission role, Senffner said she was looking for ways to “give back to the community.”

“The Fire and Police play such an important role in what makes Yorkville great,” Senffner said. “I would love to contribute moving forward to ensure the safety of our growing community.”

On the committee, Senffner joins chairman Rueben Rodriguez and secretary Belem Werderich.

Purcell appointed Senffner during the May 26 City Council meeting.

During the meeting, Purcell also re-appointed multiple members to both the Library Board and the Park Board.

On the Library Board, member Theron Garcia was reappointed for a three-year term from May 2026- May 2029. Member Jason Hedman was also reappointed for a three-year term from May 2026 – May 2029.

On the Park Board, member Sammy Hall was reappointed for a five-year term, from May 2026 – May 2031. Member Tiffany Forristall was also reappointed for a five-year term over the same period.