Chicago man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Addison apartment: prosecutors

A Chicago man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and forcibly kidnapping her in March will remain in prison until at least his next court date, prosecutors said.

Judge Joshua Dieden granted a motion to detain pre-trial Tomie Nickles III, 33, with a last known address of the 7500 block of South Normal Street,

Nickles is charged with one count of home invasion – causing injury, one count of residential burglary, six counts of domestic battery and two counts each of kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 4:20 a.m. March 8, the female victim was asleep in her Addison apartment when she was awakened by a crash. She got out of bed and allegedly saw her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Nickles, standing in the hallway of her apartment near the bedroom door, according to the release.

Nickles, who told the victim that his name is Michael Tara, allegedly grabbed the woman by the arm and neck, dragged her from her apartment, through the courtyard and forced her into a vehicle that was parked outside of the residence, authorities said.

Nickles began driving while allegedly holding the victim by the neck and face and pushing her face into the front passenger window. He eventually drove the victim back to her residence, allowed her to get out of the car and then fled the area, according to the release.

The victim immediately called the Addison Police Department, who eventually identified Nickles as a suspect. On March 8, DuPage County Circuit Court Judge Robert Rohm issued an arrest warrant for Nickles. On June 3, the US Marshall’s Task Force arrested him on the outstanding warrant, authorities said.

“I can’t begin to imagine the terror this innocent woman must have felt when she was allegedly suddenly awoken in the middle of the night, violently kidnapped from her home and physically assaulted during the ensuing car ride,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “While the psychological damage allegedly caused by Mr. Nickles can certainly be debilitating, we are all extremely thankful that the physical injuries she sustained, allegedly at the hands of Mr. Nickles, were not life-threatening.”

Nickles’ next court appearance is scheduled for June 9.