Looking at the Chicago Bears’ top positions of need following the NFL draft

The Chicago Bears’ offseason roster additions are almost complete. After a couple months of supplementing to their playoff roster, the Bears will see what they have during offseason workouts over the next month.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was busy this offseason filling some holes from last year’s team that reached the NFC divisional round. Poles made some key free agent additions in March and also said goodbye to some leaders. He then boosted the roster with seven additions in the NFL draft last month.

The moves likely aren’t done. Teams are always looking for ways to improve even with the NFL draft in the books. The Bears will continue their offseason workouts over the next month and see if there is more they need to address with the limited salary cap space they have left.

So which positions are most concerning moving forward? Here’s a look.

Defensive tackle

Poles entered the offseason with a need to boost the defensive line, including from the middle, after an inconsistent season stopping the run and pressuring opposing quarterbacks. After free agency and the draft, the defensive tackle spot still remains a big question mark.

The Bears didn’t make a major move at the tackle spot. Poles felt like he boosted the speed from the interior with the free-agent additions of Neville Gallimore, Kentavius Street and James Lynch. Chicago wasn’t impressed with this year’s defensive tackle class in the draft but traded back into the sixth round in order to take Jordan van den Berg.

Now Poles will look for more production from what he already had on the roster. Gervon Dexter will enter the final year of his rookie contract after Poles selected him in the second round of the 2023 draft. Dexter should be motivated after flashing his potential at times over the past few seasons.

Chicago will also rely on Grady Jarrett, who will be 33 next season. Jarrett played in 14 games last season but battled a nagging injury for most of the year. The Bears will hope a healthy Jarrett could make an impact with the other rotational pieces at the spot.

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (right) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett bring down Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during their NFC Wild Card last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Defensive end

As much as many analysts and fans expected the Bears to address the tackle spot this offseason, more thought it was a forgone conclusion Poles would add a defensive end at some point. Instead, Poles didn’t add to the spot at all.

Chicago will rely on what they already had in the room. Montez Sweat put up some of the best numbers of his career last year. He finished with 10 sacks, the most he’s had with one team during a season, to go along with 18 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for loss. The question remains who can rush the quarterback opposite of Sweat.

According to our latest depth chart, Austin Booker will likely get the first shot to hold that spot. After missing the first part of the season due to injury, Booker flashed at times and put up 4.5 sacks in 10 games. The Bears will see whether the former fifth-round pick can take another big step with a full training camp.

Poles will also see whether Shemar Turner and Dayo Odeyingbo can make an impact coming off season-ending injuries. Turner is a complete unknown after he missed most of training camp during his rookie season and played in five games before he tore his ACL. Odeyingbo didn’t make too much of an impact after being the team’s top edge addition. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon midway through the year.

Left tackle

Chicago had uncertainty surrounding its starting left tackle spot for a second straight offseason. Those question marks remain heading into offseason practices and training camp.

The Bears thought they might’ve found their starter in Ozzy Trapilo, one of last year’s second-round picks. Trapilo took over midway through the season and held on to the spot into the playoffs before he suffered a patellar tendon injury in the NFC Wild Card game. Now the Bears aren’t sure whether Trapilo will return toward the end of the season or play at all in 2026.

The options at left tackle all have question marks. Chicago brought back Braxton Jones on a one-year deal after he was the team’s starter at the spot for three seasons and started the first four games at the spot last year. But the Bears replaced Jones and then he dealt with and injury for most of the season. Bears coaches are interested to see what he looks like healthy.

Jedrick Wills Jr., Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie could all also be in contention for the spot. Wills, a former No. 10 overall pick who didn’t play last season as he recovered from injury, brings in interesting potential if he’s healthy. Benedet started a few games at left tackle before Trapilo replaced him while he was injured. Meanwhile, Bears coaches will see where on the line Amegadjie could fit if he’s healthy.