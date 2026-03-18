Chicago Bears reportedly add defensive tackle James Lynch

The Chicago Bears reportedly boosted their defensive tackle depth Wednesday. They’ll sign veteran tackle James Lynch to a one-year deal, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Lynch spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Titans as a rotational piece and played in 34 games. He finished with 25 tackles, one for a loss, along with three quarterback hits and half a sack last season, playing in 32% of the team’s defensive snaps.

The Minnesota Vikings originally drafted Lynch in the fourth round in 2020. Lynch appeared in 37 games over three seasons with the Vikings, starting in three games. He totaled 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and two sacks during his time in Minnesota.

Lynch missed the entire 2023 season after he tore his ACL during a training camp practice that year. Minnesota re-signed Lynch in May of 2024 before it released him in August later that season.

The signing is another move to boost the defensive tackle depth. At 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, Lynch gives the Bears another big body who could help stop the run. Chicago signed Neville Gallimore as another depth piece earlier in free agency. They’ll play behind starters Gervon Dexter and Grady Jarrett.