Here’s who the Chicago Bears selected in the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL draft is in the books.

The Chicago Bears selected seven prospects over three days. They added players on both sides of the ball that both general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson believe can compete at their positions during spring workouts and training camp starting in July.

This year’s draft was different compared to others during Poles’ tenure. It was the first time the Bears mostly drafted at the end of rounds after reaching the NFC divisional round. That forced the Bears to miss out on some position runs that happened earlier in the round.

The rookies will get their first taste of life with the Bears during rookie minicamp on May 8 and 9.

Here’s a look at every player the Bears drafted this weekend.

First round, No. 25: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Bears got a guy they weren’t sure would drop to No. 25. But Chicago selected a versatile and speedy safety who Poles believes can start opposite of Coby Bryant.

Thieneman proved to have a nose to the ball during his three seasons in college. Over 39 games for both Purdue and Oregon, Thieneman totaled eight interceptions, forced two fumbles and totaled 188 tackles. He earned Second Team AP All-American honors and First Team All-Big Ten honors with the Ducks last season.

[ Here's what you need to know about Dillon Thieneman ]

Second round, No. 57: Logan Jones, C, Iowa

After the Bears found themselves with a long-term need at center with the sudden retirement of Drew Dalman, Poles used his second-round selection to draft who he hopes can become the center of the future.

Jones originally arrived at Iowa to be a defensive tackle but developed into one of the best center prospects in the draft. He started 50 games at the spots over four seasons and earned plenty of honors for his senior season. Jones was named a First Team AP All-American. First Team All-Big Ten and won the Rimington Trophy, given to the nation’s top center.

[ Here’s what you need to know about Logan Jones ]

Third round, No. 69: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

It didn’t seem like the Bears would draft a tight end heading into the draft after selecting Colston Loveland at No. 10 last year and with veteran Cole Kmet on the roster. But the Bears saw value in having a third blocking tight end who can catch as well.

Roush put up some good numbers as a receiver for the Cardinal on top of his blocking ability at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds. He caught a career-high 49 passes and two touchdowns to go along with 545 receiving yards.

[ Here’s what you need to know about Sam Roush ]

LSU linebacker Tylen Singleton, left, gives wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) a high-five as Thomas returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Baylor a couple years ago in Houston. (Brett Coomer/AP)

Third round, No. 89: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

The Bears entered the weekend wanting to add speed to their wide receiver room behind Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III even after bringing in Kalif Raymond. They found a speedy tool they can use on offense and on special teams in the third round when they selected LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas at No. 89.

Thomas had career highs of 41 receptions and four touchdowns with the Tigers last season to go along with 488 receiving yards. He also returned 60 punts over four seasons averaging 9.7 yards per return and 35 kicks averaging 27.2 yards per return. Thomas returned two kickoffs for a touchdown and one punt for a touchdown.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

[ Here’s what you need to know about Zavion Thomas ]

Fourth round, No. 124: Malik Muhammad, CB, LSU

Poles continued to add speed to his defense in the fourth round when he selected LSU cornerback Malik Muhammad at No. 124.

Muhammad impressed with the Tigers as a cornerback who could play well in press, man coverage despite his shorter frame at 6-foot, 182-pounds. He played in 41 games over three seasons with the Longhorns and finished with two interceptions, four passes defended, one sack and 30 tackles, 2.5 for a loss.

Muhammad ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFC scouting combine.

[ Here's what you need to know about Malik Muhammad ]

Fifth round, No. 166: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

Chicago added experience and flexibility to its linebacker and special teams rooms when the Bears selected Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in the fifth round at No. 166.

Elliott proved he has an ability to get to the ball while also conveying the plays on the field for the Sun Devils. He had a career-high seven sacks last season to go along with 98 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss. The Bears were impressed with how Elliott prepared in order to get to the ball and expect him to make an impact on special teams.

[ Here's what you need to know about Keyshaun Elliott ]

Sixth round, No. 213: Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

The Bears traded their final two seventh-round picks to go up and get their first defensive lineman of the draft, selecting Georgia Tech Jordan van den Berg in the sixth round at No. 213.

Van den Berg, who was born in South Africa, took off with Georgia Tech over the past two seasons after spending the first four years of his career with Iowa Western Community College and Penn State. He earned First Team All-ACC honors last season after he had 44 tackles, 11 for a loss, with three sacks and a blocked kick.

At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Van den Berg is an interesting prospect given his size and speed.

[ Here’s what you need to know about Jordan van den Berg ]