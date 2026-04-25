Chicago Bears select tight end Sam Roush in the third round of NFL draft

The Chicago Bears used their first third round pick of the NFL draft on Friday night to select Stanford tight end Sam Roush at No. 69.

The Bears originally had two second-round picks heading into Friday. But they traded out of No. 60 with the Tennessee Titans. The Bears got the No. 69 and No. 144 picks.

Roush spent four seasons at Stanford, playing in 48 games. He had career highs with the Cardinal during his senior season last year, catching 49 passes for 454 yards and two touchdowns. Roush was named to the All-ACC Second Team.

At 6-foot-6, 267 pounds, Roush has good size to make a difference both as a blocker and a receiver. He is expected to be a “Y” tight end who will mostly block in the NFL.

The move was a bit of a surprise since tight end wasn’t expected to be a need for the team heading into the draft. Chicago used the No. 10 overall pick to select Colston Loveland last year. The Bears also have Cole Kmet, who fit in well as a blocking tight end to create a dynamic duo with Loveland last season.

Kmet will still have two years left of his contract and is expected to have a $7.775 million salary cap hit this season. According to Over the Cap, Kmet would have a dead cap hit of just under $5.5 million if the Bears chose to cut him after June 1.