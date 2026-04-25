Chicago Bears select wide receiver Zavion Thomas in the third round of the NFL draft

The Chicago Bears added someone with a piece of sweetness in him in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night. At least a small part.

When the Bears selected LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas in the third round at No. 89, they didn’t just bring in a speedster for head coach Ben Johnson’s offense. They maybe also added a distant member of Hall of Famer Walter Payton’s family.

“Somewhat along them lines,” Thomas clarified virtually Friday night. “It’s still a long way. I ain’t gonna lie.”

Regardless of how distant of a relative Thomas is or whether he actually is, the Bears are hoping his speed can have the same sort of impact.

“It means a lot,” Thomas said. “Just the opportunity to be able to play at the highest level. I’m just blessed.”

Thomas played in 48 games over four seasons in college. He started his career at Mississippi State for two seasons before transferring to LSU for the last two seasons.

Thomas put up some of his best numbers of his career with LSU during his senior season. He had career highs of 41 receptions and four touchdowns with the Tigers last season to go along with 488 receiving yards.

Aside from his role as a wide receiver, Thomas made an impact as a returner. He returned 60 punts over four seasons averaging 9.7 yards per return and 35 kicks averaging 27.2 yards per return. Thomas returned two kickoffs for a touchdown and one punt for a touchdown.

“Versatile,” Thomas said. “I’m able to do everything. There’s nothing I can’t do. I can go outside, the slot, go to running back and make plays. Versatile, for sure.”

LSU linebacker Tylen Singleton, left, gives wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) a high-five as Thomas returns a kickoff for a touchdown against Baylor during the first half of the Texas Bowl a couple seasons ago in Houston. (Brett Coomer/AP)

Adding Thomas to the room will give Bears head coach Ben Johnson more speed and give quarterback Caleb Williams a quick deep threat that the team currently doesn’t have. Thomas ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds at the NFL scouting combine at the end of February and he had a 36-inch vertical jump.

The selection came as a surprise given what the Bears have in the wide receiver room and the remaining needs the Bears still have to address. Top wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are both set to return while Chicago signed Kalif Raymond in free agency.

Chicago used all three of its draft picks Friday on offense, taking center Logan Jones and tight end Sam Rouse earlier in the night. But the Bears felt he fit a need that they couldn’t pass on.

“It’s play speed and time speed with Zavion,” Bears assistant director of college scouting Francis St. Paul said. “This kid is special with the ball in his hand. He has the deep speed to play outside and quickness to play in the slot and obviously his return ability is what really attracted us.”