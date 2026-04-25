Chicago Bears select linebacker Keyshaun Elliott in fifth round of NFL draft

The Chicago Bears continued to boost their defense in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday afternoon, selecting Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott at No. 166.

Elliott will bring plenty of experience after playing in 52 games over four seasons. He played two seasons with New Mexico State before spending the last two years at Arizona State.

Elliott proved he has an ability to get to the ball while also conveying the plays on the field for the Sun Devils. He had a career-high seven sacks last season to go along with 98 tackles, 14 of which were for a loss. Over four years, he had one interception, two fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and 301 total tackles.

At 6-foot-1 3/4 and 231 pounds, Elliott has good size and produced well as a inside linebacker. He will likely play a role on special teams for the Bears as well.

Chicago was expected to add a linebacker to add depth to the position. Starter T.J. Edwards is expected to return after suffering an injury in last season’s playoff run. The Bears will also have D’Marco Jackson returning along with Noah Sewell and Ruben Hyppolite, last year’s fourth-round pick.