Chicago Bears select Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad in the fourth round of the NFL draft

The Chicago Bears started the final day of the NFL Draft by boosting their secondary once again, this time selecting Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad in the fourth round at No. 124.

The Bears originally had No. 129 but traded that pick and No. 144 to the Carolina Panthers for No. 124 and No. 166.

Muhammad played in 41 games over three seasons with the Longhorns. As a junior last year, Muhammad finished with two interceptions, four passes defended, one sack and 30 tackles, 2.5 for a loss.

Although Muhammad is on the smaller size at 6 foot, 182 pounds, he does well in coverage. That should match well with how Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes to run his defense.

He’s also got good speed, running the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFC scouting combine, something that’s also been a point of interest this offseason.

Muhammad will join a talented cornerback room as he will compete for snaps.

Former All-Pro Jaylon Johnson leads the group while Tryique Stevenson will enter the final year of his rookie contract. The Bears will also return backup Terell Smith while last year’s fifth-round pick Zah Frazier is expected to return after missing all of his rookie season for personal reasons.