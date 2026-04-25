Chicago Bears select Iowa center Logan Jones in second round of NFL draft

Iowa center Logan Jones gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota last season in Iowa City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The Chicago Bears boosted their offensive line to start the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday by selecting Iowa center Logan Jones with the No. 57 overall pick.

Jones was considered one of the top centers heading into the draft and will bring plenty of experience after starting at center for the Hawkeyes for the past four seasons. He originally joined Iowa as a defensive tackle before the coaching staff converted him to a center because of his large frame.

Over four seasons, Jones started 50 games for Iowa at center. As a senior last season, Jones earned plenty of honors for his play. He was named a First Team AP All-American, First Team All-Big Ten and won the Rimington Trophy, the award for the nation’s top center.

At 6-foot-2 7/8, 299 pounds and with a 30 3/4-inch arm length, Jones is considered a bit undersized for an NFL center. But Jones is considered ready to compete in the NFL with pro-level technique.

The Bears addressed the center position after they thought they found their long-term answer last season when they signed Drew Dalman. But Chicago decided to bring in a center after Dalman suddenly retired this offseason and Poles traded for Garrett Bradbury.

Center has been an important spot on the offensive line for Bears head coach Ben Johnson. The center is essential to helping quarterback Caleb Williams see what defenses are presenting him. It’s not a surprise that the Bears used a high pick to select their center of the future.

Jones could compete with Bradbury for a starting spot during training camp. But the Bears could decide to let Jones learn under the veteran.