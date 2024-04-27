Bears trade back into 5th round to select Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker

LAKE FOREST – The Bears already had used their last pick in the draft, but they weren’t quite done.

After taking punter Tory Taylor with his fourth-round pick Saturday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded back into the fifth round of the NFL draft and selected Kansas edge rusher Austin Booker.

The Bears, who were out of picks, sent Buffalo a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for the 144th overall pick in 2024. Funny enough, the 144th pick that the Bears used on Booker was the same pick the Bears traded to Buffalo in March for offensive lineman Ryan Bates.

Booker, an Indiana native, had eight sacks for the Jayhawks last season. He’s a 6-foot-4, 253-pound edge rusher with a lanky frame. The Bears love that length. He has 33 7/8-inch long arms and, at just 21 years old, Booker has time to continue growing into his frame.

Booker began his college career at Minnesota, but he didn’t play a whole lot during his first two college seasons. In 2023, he transferred to Kansas and earned both First-Team All-Big 12 honors and Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honors. He started only one game for the Jayhawks, but he appeared in 12 and was a key pass rusher coming off the bench.

Overall, Booker doesn’t have a ton of college experience. He agreed with the notion that he’s still a little bit raw, but he has room to grow. That didn’t faze him when he decided to declare for the draft early.

“I feel like I was mentally, physically ready to be at the higher level, but also it’s good to strike when the iron’s hot,” Booker said. “I felt like I was ready.”

The Bears see a defensive end who has room to improve. The team entered the draft with a need at the position. The team traded for Pro Bowl pass rusher Montez Sweat at the trade deadline last year. Their other starter, Yannick Ngakoue, became a free agent in March and is still looking for a new home.

The Bears also have veteran DeMarcus Walker and third-year pro Dominique Robinson at defensive end, among others.

Some thought the Bears might look for help on the defensive line in the first round on Thursday. Ultimately, pairing Caleb Williams with receiver Rome Odunze was too good of an opportunity to pass up. They did not take a defensive player until they traded up for Booker on Saturday.

Given his relative inexperience, Booker seems likely to take on a reserve role as a rookie.

“I know I have a lot of years ahead of me to get stronger, get faster, so just looking to keep growing in the NFL,” Booker said.