Chicago Bears trade for DT Chris Williams in pick swap with Cleveland Browns

LAKE FOREST – The Chicago Bears weren’t done adding to their defensive line yet.

One day after sending a sixth-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive end Darrell Taylor, the Bears traded for Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Chris Williams on Saturday.

The Bears and Browns are swapping future draft picks in the deal. The Bears will send the Browns a 2025 sixth-round draft pick, while the Browns will send the Bears a 2025 seventh-round pick and Williams.

The 26-year-old Williams previously played in Bears head coach Matt Eberflus’ defensive system when both were with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 and 2021. Williams went undrafted in 2020 out of Wagner. He played three seasons in Indianapolis before spending last season on the practice squads for both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.

Williams has not appeared in a regular season NFL game since 2022 with the Colts. He has appeared in 13 career games with six combined tackles and one QB hit.

He comes to a Bears team looking to add depth at the defensive tackle position. Gervon Dexter and Andrew Billings are expected to start at the defensive tackle spots. The Bears might have been in the market for a viable rotational piece because backup Zacch Pickens suffered an injury in practice this week.

Pickens missed two days of practice and sat out the preseason finale Thursday night. It’s unclear what his status is moving forward. An injury this late into training camp could put him at risk of missing the Sept. 8 season opener.

Bears place 3 on IR: The Bears placed three players on injured reserve Saturday. Players who go on IR prior to the 53-man roster cut down (which is Tuesday) will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Running back Ian Wheeler (knee), receiver Nsimba Webster (groin) and safety Douglas Coleman (neck) are all going on IR. All three suffered injuries during Thursday’s preseason finale against Kansas City. Wheeler tore his ACL, while Coleman had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

The Bears will continue to trim their 90-man roster down to 53 by the 3 p.m. Tuesday deadline.