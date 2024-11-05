Chicago Bears trade running back Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for 7th-round pick

The Chicago Bears are trading running back Khalil Herbert to the Cincinnati Bengals ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, the team confirmed. In exchange, the Bears will receive a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Herbert is in the final year of his rookie contract and he has hardly played so far this season with the Bears. He has not had a carry since Week 3 and he spent the last two games on the inactive list. For the season, Herbert has 16 rushing yards and one touchdown on eight carries.

Despite not playing in Chicago, Herbert is an attractive running back for any team in need of a ball carrier. Just two years ago, Herbert led all NFL running backs in yards per carry. He was the Bears’ leading rusher at the position last season. He was consistently one of the most efficient runners in the league during his first three NFL seasons, according to NFL Next Gen Stats’ advanced metrics.

The Bengals lost running back Zack Moss to a neck injury this week. Head coach Zach Taylor said Moss will be out indefinitely. That made running back a clear area of need for a Bengals team that has won three of its last four games and still believes itself to be a contender at 4-5.

The Bengals still have second-year running back Chase Brown, but were in need of another option at the position.

For the Bears, it made some sense to move on from Herbert if they weren’t going to use him. Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus inherited Herbert from the previous front office, and they have made multiple moves to upgrade the running back position over the last two years. The Bears signed running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million contract in March. They drafted running back Roschon Johnson with a fourth-round pick a year ago. Johnson has been option No. 2 in this backfield this season. With Herbert buried at No. 3.

It’s hard even for the running back room, there’s just not enough footballs to hand to everybody.” — Chad Morton, Bears running backs coach

Asked last week by the Shaw Local News Network why Herbert wasn’t playing, Bears running backs coach Chad Morton noted that the Bears are crowded at the position.

“It’s going to come down to the role on the team,” Morton said. “Special teams is a big part of that, too. It’s hard even for the running back room, there’s just not enough footballs to hand to everybody. So if you’re not going to be the starter, you have to play special teams.”

Herbert has been a kick returner in the past, but he hasn’t contributed much else on special teams. The Bears could’ve held onto him for depth. They might regret trading him if Swift or Johnson gets hurt down the stretch. But Herbert was also set to walk away in free agency this winter, so on some level the move isn’t a huge surprise.

The NFL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. Tuesday.