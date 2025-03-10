Chicago Bears 2025 free agency updates: Tracking the latest free agency news and notes

Ryan Poles Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles talks to media during a press conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., earlier this offseason. Poles will try to build to the Bears roster when free agency starts this week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The phones will start ringing at 11 a.m. Monday as NFL free agency negotiations are set to begin. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents before the new league year and free agency officially start Wednesday.

After adding offensive linemen Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in trades last week, the Bears don’t have as much salary cap space as they did to start the offseason. But general manager Ryan Poles still has a little over $43 million left to spend, the 16th-most in the league according to Spotrac.

Here’s the latest free agency news. Stay here all week long, too, for live updates from Halas Hall and across the league.

What have the Bears already done before free agency?

Poles didn’t wait for the start of free agency to begin addressing the Bears' biggest need of the offseason: offensive linemen.

He first traded a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday for veteran offensive lineman Jonah Jackson. The next day, Poles made another major move when he sent a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. Neither deal cannot be official until Wednesday.

The moves showed Poles' dedication to building an offensive line that can protect quarterback Caleb Williams. It also might indicate what he thinks of the offensive linemen set to hit the free agent market.

The NFL salary cap will increase by $23.8 million compared to last year, giving teams ample money to negotiate with free agents. That could create “bidding wars” for free agents that Poles might not want to take part in.

Poles signed tight end Durham Smythe on Thursday and re-signed special teams ace Josh Blackwell and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga each to new two-year deals. He also decided to not tender Lake Zurich-native linebacker Zach Sanborn and allow him to test free agency.

Then-Kansas City Chiefs tackle Joe Thuney plays against the Houston Texans during a game this past season. The Chicago Bears reportedly boosted their offensive line room when they traded for Thuney on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Who will the Bears target in free agency?

Since taking over as general manager in 2022, Poles has shown a willingness to spend money but also be selective.

In 2023, he signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (four years, $72 million), linebacker TJ Edwards (three years, $19.5 million), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (three years, $21 million) and guard Nate Davis (three years, $30 million). Walker and Davis are no longer with the team.

Last offseason, Poles surprised some when he opened the negotiating period by signing running back D’Andre Swift to a three-year, $24.5 million deal. He also signed tight end Gerald Everett, who is no longer with the team, and traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Despite the additions on the offensive line last week, Poles will likely still try to add to the group. Both Poles and new Bears head coach Ben Johnson emphasized the importance of having depth at the position. He’ll also look to add to the defensive line and wide receivers group.

Here’s a look at the Bears' top positions of need heading into free agency.

Who are the top free agents?

Conversations in the NFL always start with the quarterback position and that will be the case this offseason, even if there aren’t too many top options.

Sam Darnold will be the top target for many teams that need a quarterback after a strong comeback season. The Minnesota Vikings decided not to use the franchise or transition tag him.

Other available quarterbacks will be former Bear Justin Fields, former Green Bay Packer Aaron Rodgers as well as Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.

The most robust markets will be at cornerback and wide receiver. Detroit’s Carlton Davis, San Francisco’s Charvarius Ward, the New York Jets' D.J. Reed and the Vikings' Bryon Murphy are all top cornerback options. Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin, Buffalo’s Amari Cooper and Houston’s Stefon Diggs headline a deep wide receivers group.

The defensive end market also features plenty of top talent looking for a pass rusher. The Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat will be on the top of everyone’s list after he won a Super Bowl in February. Teams can also choose from Haason Reddick (New York Jets) and Khalil Mack (Los Angeles Chargers), to name a few.