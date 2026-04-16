Peru woman gets 6 years for large coke bust

A Peru woman charged with possessing nearly 2 pounds of cocaine entered a negotiated plea Thursday. Charnelle Mond was sentenced to six years in prison.

Mond, 29, also listed in La Salle, could have faced up to 50 years for her part in a 2024 drug seizure that yielded nearly a kilogram of cocaine along with a loaded firearm.

When she appeared Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court, however, Mond was presented with a reduced count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a minimum of six years.

When offered a chance to speak, Mond apologized to her family, friends and employer for the hardship she caused.

The reduced charge also makes Mond eligible for day-for-day credit for good conduct. With about two months’ credit for time served, Mond could be released from the Illinois Department of Corrections in late 2028 or early 2029.

Mond was charged on April 25, 2024, after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team raided her apartment and located a safe. Inside was a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine. At the time of the bust, however, drug agents tallied the cocaine at 900 grams, or about 2 pounds.

La Salle County prosecutors disclosed Thursday in open court that Mond had agreed to testify against 40-year-old Robert Wright, who was charged following the cocaine seizure but also for possession of a 9mm pistol recovered during the raid. Wright recently took a negotiated plea for 12 years.