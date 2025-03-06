Chicago Bears expected to sign former Miami Dolphins TE Durham Smythe, per reports

The Bears are expected to sign former Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe. (AP Photo/Doug Murray/AP)

The Chicago Bears are expected to sign former Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Smythe, 29, hit free agency early after the Dolphins released him in February. He’s free to sign with a team prior to the beginning of free agency on March 12.

He worked with new Bears coach Ben Johnson for one season in 2018 when both were with the Dolphins. Smythe was a rookie tight end, while Johnson was the wide receivers coach.

The Bears currently have only one tight end, veteran Cole Kmet, returning from last year’s team. The team released veteran Gerald Everett in February in order to free up additional salary cap space.

Smythe is expected to sign a one-year contract with the Bears. Kmet likely will remain the featured tight end in the Bears passing attack, but tight end is a position where the team needs additional depth.

Smythe has spent his entire seven-year NFL career in Miami. He totaled just nine catches for 53 yards last season. That came after he recorded career highs with 35 catches for 366 yards in 2023. He is, however, much more of a blocking tight end than a receiving tight end.

In Detroit, Johnson utilized multiple tight ends quite a lot in his high-powered Lions offense. While Sam LaPorta was the featured tight end in the passing attack, Brock Wright played 51% of the Lions' offensive snaps despite the fact that he caught only 13 passes all season.

Johnson could be envisioning a similar role for Smythe in Chicago.