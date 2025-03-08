What are the Chicago Bears' top areas of need heading into free agency?

Ryan Poles Ben Johnson Bears general manager Ryan Poles, left, and new head coach Ben Johnson pose during a news conference Jan 22 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

There’s a busy week ahead NFL free agency begins when the negotiating period opens at 11 a.m. Monday. Players are allowed to sign contracts with new teams beginning 3 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s about to be a wild week in the NFL.

The Bears finished 5-12 last season and will be looking to make some necessary improvements throughout the offseason. General manager Ryan Poles and head coach Ben Johnson have plenty of work ahead of them.

Here’s a look at the Bears' top three positions of need heading into free agency.

1. Interior offensive line

Joe Thuney The Bears traded for Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney earlier this week. (Reed Hoffmann/AP)

Yes, despite some recent additions, this remains the top priority.

The Bears made two preemptive moves ahead of free agency. They traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Rams for interior lineman Jonah Jackson on Tuesday. A day later, they pulled off a trade for four-time Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney, sending a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those were huge moves for an offensive line that is going through a change in identity. But this doesn’t mean the Bears are done.

All three 2024 starters along the interior – Teven Jenkins at left guard, Coleman Shelton at center and Matt Pryor at right guard – are set to become free agents. The Bears had three open spots on the interior and it’s fair to assume Jackson and Thuney will fill two of them.

There remains one more hole in the lineup. It’s unclear if Jackson will play guard or center, but he’s capable of playing either.

The Bears spent the past three years trying to get younger on the offensive line. Last year’s Week 1 starting lineup featured an offensive line with a combined 164 NFL starts under its belt.

Thuney and Jackson alone combine for more than 200 NFL starts. Developing young talent will always be a priority, but there’s been a clear shift in priorities toward finding experienced linemen.

Top free agent targets: Drew Dalman, C, Atlanta Falcons; Will Fries, G, Indianapolis Colts; Kevin Zeitler, G, Detroit Lions

2. Defensive end

The Bears lacked an effective edge rushing threat to play opposite Montez Sweat last season. Sweat led the Bears with 5.5 sacks, but no other edge rusher totaled more than 3.5 sacks.

Two weeks ago, the Bears released veteran DeMarcus Walker, who started all 17 games in 2024. That leaves a hole in the starting lineup at defensive end.

A top free agent edge rusher will cost significant money, but this spot is a problem that has lingered for the past three years. This year’s draft appears to be heavy in defensive line talent. As Poles himself pointed out at the NFL combine, a good defensive line can’t have too many options.

“I would probably argue and say if you get a good pass rusher [in free agency] and you draft a pass rusher, you can’t have enough good ones,” Poles said last week.

The Bears have ample salary cap space to spend and they have three draft picks in the top 41. If Poles wants to spend big money on a pass rusher and draft one high in the draft, he could easily do both.

Top free agent targets: Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles; Haason Reddick, New York Jets; Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Wide receiver

Bears wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to hit free agency. (Mark Busch)

The Bears are set with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze in the starting lineup moving forward. But Keenan Allen’s departure leaves a void at slot receiver. The 32-year-old Allen is set to test the free agent market for the first time in his career. He was pretty vocal toward the end of last season about wanting to land in one of two places: Chicago or Los Angeles. It’s entirely possible Allen could test the market and still return to Chicago. But if the Chargers or Rams come calling, he seems likely to bolt for southern California.

The Bears don’t seem likely to be in the market for a top wideout. Moore will be making nearly $25 million next season. The Bears probably want to give Odunze, the No. 9 draft pick last year, more chances in 2025.

Even so, Poles could be looking for a cost-effective slot receiver. Chris Godwin and Stefon Diggs are likely the top slot receivers on the free agent market, although both are bouncing back from major injuries. Those two are still going to cost big money, despite the injuries. While this is an area of need, it also feels like a spot where the Bears could go bargain hunting if they focus their big money deals on the trenches.

Top free agent targets: Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears; Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars; Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns; Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers