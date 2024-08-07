Beware of iPass text scam, warns Illinois Tollway

Some iPass users across Illinois may have received a text this week from a 438 area code alleging that they owed money on their account. It’s a scam, the Illinois Tollway warned.
A text from “Illinois Tollway Services” – which officials said is a phishing scam – was received by multiple people within the Shaw Local News Network this week.
It claims to have records that show someone owes money, $5.29 and threatening additional fees of $52.90, on their tollway account. The text also includes a link to pay a supposed invoice.
“I-PASS customers should delete any text that you receive stating an outstanding toll amount. The Tollway has been informed that this is a phishing scam claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls,” Tollway officials wrote in a Wednesday news release alerting the public to fraudulent electronic communications.
Anyone who received the text is asked to report it by filing a complaint with the Illinois Tollway at www.ic3.gov.
Those who aren’t sure if they received a text can check their online tollway account from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at www.illinoistollway.com or by calling 1-800-824-7277.