Beware of iPass text scam, warns Illinois Tollway

Some iPass users across Illinois may have received a text this week from a 438 area code alleging that they owed money on their account. It’s a scam, the Illinois Tollway warned.

Text messages like this one claiming owed tollway charges are one of the latest scams going around, the Illinois Tollway reported Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. Officials warned residents not to click on the link or reply to the text. (Shaw Local News Network)

A text from “Illinois Tollway Services” – which officials said is a phishing scam – was received by multiple people within the Shaw Local News Network this week.

It claims to have records that show someone owes money, $5.29 and threatening additional fees of $52.90, on their tollway account. The text also includes a link to pay a supposed invoice.

“I-PASS customers should delete any text that you receive stating an outstanding toll amount. The Tollway has been informed that this is a phishing scam claiming that recipients owe money for unpaid tolls,” Tollway officials wrote in a Wednesday news release alerting the public to fraudulent electronic communications.

Anyone who received the text is asked to report it by filing a complaint with the Illinois Tollway at www.ic3.gov.

Those who aren’t sure if they received a text can check their online tollway account from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at www.illinoistollway.com or by calling 1-800-824-7277.