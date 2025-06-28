27 men arrested in human trafficking suppression initiative

WAUKEGAN -- In continued efforts to combat human trafficking, the Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group conducted a two-day human trafficking suppression operation, focused on reducing the demand for purchased sex.

A total of 27 men were arrested during the operation.

The operation specifically targeted individuals trying to buy sex through online classified advertisements, a tactic regularly used by traffickers to market victims of human trafficking, according to a news release.

Undercover detectives posed as individuals offering sex for money. When the offenders arrived at a Gurnee-area hotel, and offered money for sexual acts, they were arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail.

While some may perceive prostitution as a consensual transaction between adults, experience and investigative work have consistently shown that many individuals being sold for sex are not participating willingly. Traffickers often force victims into prostitution through physical violence, manipulation, fraud or coercion.

Many of these victims are vulnerable and live in fear of the repercussions they’ll face if they do not comply, often being forced to surrender any money they receive to their trafficker, according to the release.

“These operations are about protecting victims and holding sex buyers accountable,” Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in the release. “Suppressing the demand is a critical piece of dismantling the human trafficking pipeline. If there is no buyer, there is no market.”

Two of the offenders resisted arrest during the operation, one instance resulted in minor injuries to an officer, and the other caused damage to a hotel hallway.

Arrested during the operation:

Abelardo A. Velasquez, 30, 10000 block of Waldo, Beach Park.

Robert L. Rowels, 39, 35000 block of Franklin Street, Ingleside.

James A. Kavinsky, 30, 8100 block of Ballard Road, Niles.

Jamir D. Holmes, 20, 3500 Rebecca Drive, Zion.

Mathew Reynolds, 23, 10000 block of Seasons Place, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Jesus S. Munoz, 35, 1100 block Kishwaukee Valley Road, Woodstock.

Hakeem A. Moore, 22, 500 block of Farragut Avenue, Great Lakes.

Jesus Navarrete-Vega, 30, 900 block of Magnolia Avenue, Gurnee. Also charged with resisting a police officer (Class A), criminal damage to property (Class A).

Jesus M. Valdez, 28, 2700 block Emmaus, Zion.

Tyree R.L. Alexander, 32, 6000 block of Goldfish Drive, Gurnee.

Alexis M. Lopez, 31, 600 block of Brynmawr Street, Park City.

Adrion E. Reynolds, 21, 3100 block Seventh Street, Park City.

Eryk P. Plawinski, 26, 500 block Harper Drive, Algonquin.

Daevieon Garland, 21, 900 block Keith, Waukegan.

Joshua L. Powell, 34, 200 block Brookhill Road, Libertyville.

Daniel Corona, 29, 8400 block 82nd, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

Deybys Matute Moncada, 31, unknown address – Zion. Also charged with resisting a peace officer resulting in injury (Class 4), aggravated battery (Class 2) – after kneeing a detective in the face, causing injury.

Charles A. Lintner, 35, 1100 Quincy Avenue, Johnsburg.

Argyll Piansay, 61, 3400 block of Sherman Avenue, Gurnee. Also charged with attempt possession of a controlled substance – cocaine (Class A).

Andre L. Harevey, 41, 1700 block Arrington Court, North Chicago.

Ryan P. Gibbs, 26, 700 Thomas Court, Libertyville.

Ubaldo L. Sanchez, 28, 800 block McAllister, Waukegan.

Jonathan R. Litson, 45, 5200 Frederick Court, Gurnee.

Essodong Tchakpala, 25, 1100 Nature Court, Round Lake Beach.

Adam S.W. Porwit, 26, 32000 120th Street, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

Carl R. Weber, 35, 1900 block of Red Oak Court, Muskego, Wisconsin.

John Garcia, 53, 4800 85th Street, Kenosha, Wisconsin.

All those arrested, unless otherwise noted, were charged with one count of soliciting a sexual act. They were cited, processed at the Lake County Jail, and released pending a court date, according to the release.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office thanks the Gurnee Police Department and Naval Criminal Investigative Service for their partnership and dedication during this operation.