‘A sight to behold’: 2,025 flags fly in Wheaton’s Field of Honor

Andy Pupius of West Chicago and his daughter, Lili, 9, help place flags during setup for the Wheaton Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

A field of green turned red, white and blue on Saturday as more than 100 volunteers transformed the soccer fields at Seven Gables Park into a sea of 2,025 American flags for the annual Wheaton Field of Honor.

Rudy Keller has been organizing the event for more than 20 years.

“I love it, it’s just a sight to behold,” he said. “It’s our little contribution of patriotism for all those men and women that have served our country, given the ultimate sacrifice and allow us to have the freedom to do this type of event.”

The poignant presentation of patriotism takes over the park through July 4, with ceremonies each evening beginning at 6:30 p.m. featuring Honor Guards, vocalists, bagpipers and more.

“At the end of the ceremony, when taps is played, you could hear a pin drop,” Keller said. “It just brings emotions that are hard to explain.”

Grace Sirmon, 14, of Wheaton unwraps a flag during setup for the Wheaton Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Over a few hours on Saturday, the volunteers put up the flags in a meticulous grid created by a satellite-enabled robot provided by V3 Companies.

The display is hosted by the Wheaton Park District and the Wheaton United Soccer Club. The flags fly in honor of veterans and active-duty military, loved ones, friends and neighbors.

Each flag is available to be sponsored to honor someone special. People can purchase a flag for $30 and take it home on July 4, with proceeds benefiting Warrenville VFW Post 8081.

Hannah Lichtenberg, 10, of Wheaton carries flags during setup for the Wheaton Field of Honor at Seven Gables Park on Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Tags attached to the 8-foot tall flagpoles bear the names and often a message of remembrance.

“A field of flags looks beautiful; a field of flags where each one has a story to it is extra special,” Keller said. “Walking through and reading the tags and what they mean to that person, to that family, it gives you goose bumps.”

They sold about 500 flags last year.

Keller said no matter how many years he’s been involved, the scene at sunrise and sunset still moves him.

“It is so peaceful and solemn,” he said. “When you’re out here at 5 in the morning when the sun is rising, and you get a look at the field facing east, then again facing west when the sun is setting, it’s awesome. When there’s a little breeze and flags are fluttering, it warms my heart.”

The event takes about half a year of planning, Keller said, then really kicks up a couple of months before the event. About 200 volunteers help on the project, and Keller said he spends about 18 hours a day at the field the week before and during the event.

And he’ll be back there again next year.

“When you see generations of a family come out and stand around their one flag and see what it means to them … how could I ever stop doing this,” he said.

