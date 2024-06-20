Top 5 Bears players with something to prove: No. 2 Teven Jenkins

This week, Shaw Local is counting down the top five Bears players with something to prove in 2024. These could be rookies who have yet to play an NFL snap, or they could be veterans who wants to show more.

As NFL players like to say, they’re going out to prove themselves every single season. NFL contracts are not always guaranteed. The star quarterbacks might have long-term security, but not every player on the roster is so fortunate.

Here’s a look at No. 2 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back on Friday to see who tops the list.

No. 2 Teven Jenkins

Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Position: Left guard

Experience: Fourth season

Looking back: Not so long ago, Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins didn’t know if he had a future in Chicago. Just two years ago, Jenkins entered training camp as a third-string tackle with no clear path to the starting lineup. A second-round pick in 2021, Jenkins spent the majority of his rookie season injured. Then the Bears fired the coach and general manager who drafted him.

When Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles took over, it was unclear how Jenkins might fit into their plans. That is, until they moved him to guard. In a new position, Jenkins shot up the depth chart and started 11 games in 2022. Last year, he moved positions again, this time from right guard to left guard.

When healthy, Jenkins has been one of the team’s best offensive linemen. He’s a beast in the run game and playing guard suits him in pass protection. He has also become an integral part of the team as a personality and a leader. His teammates love him and everyone in the organization respected the way he handled himself when his future was in doubt.

The biggest knock against his game is injuries. He has never appeared in more than 13 games in any of his first three seasons. Last season’s injuries were minor, but they still held him out of five contests.

Looking forward: Jenkins, 26, enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract in 2024. He and his agent have already reached out to Poles about a contract extension, but no deal is currently on the table, Jenkins said this spring. This season will be a big one for Jenkins. His future with the team is up in the air.

Whether fair or not, his health is going to play a major role in whether he earns a new contract in Chicago. Jenkins is well aware of that.

“Stay healthy,” Jenkins said this spring. “That’s number one and of the utmost importance for me right now. Stay healthy, get through the whole 17 games and continue my strong play from last year, and be a more consistent, reliable guy.”

Stay healthy. That’s number one and of the utmost importance for me right now.” — Teven Jenkins, Bears offensive lineman

Jenkins doesn’t necessarily need to play all 17 games in order to earn a contract extension, but he has to avoid major injuries. He’s expected to remain at left guard in 2024, where he played last season. This will be the first time he has played the same position in back-to-back NFL seasons. The Bears are hopeful that this consistency will be a good thing for Jenkins.

If he stays healthy and plays like he did last season, an extension should be a no-brainer for the Bears.

