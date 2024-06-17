Top 5 Bears players with something to prove: No. 5 Khalil Herbert

Bears running back Khalil Herbert celebrates a touchdown during a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 31 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

This week, Shaw Local is counting down the top five Bears players with something to prove in 2024. These could be rookies who have yet to play an NFL snap, or they could be veterans who wants to show more.

As NFL players like to say, they’re going out to prove themselves every single season. NFL contracts are not always guaranteed. The star quarterbacks might have long-term security, but not every player on the roster is so fortunate.

Here’s a look at No. 5 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 5 Khalil Herbert

Bears running back Khalil Herbert stiff arms Denver Broncos linebacker Drew Sanders during a game on Oct. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Position: Running back

Experience: Fourth season

Looking back: Running back Khalil Herbert began last season as the starter in Chicago, but an ankle injury limited him to only 12 games, and he started only nine of them. The Bears running back room played musical chairs all season. Some weeks, Herbert led the way. Other weeks, D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson led the way.

Herbert injured his ankle against Washington in Week 5 and missed the following five games. When he came back, he didn’t resume the lead back duties until late in the season.

Herbert finished the year with 611 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, along with 134 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown. His best game might have been a 103-yard performance against Denver in Week 4 or back-to-back 100-yard games late in the season against Arizona and Atlanta.

The Bears made it clear that they wanted to upgrade the running back position when they signed D’Andre Swift to a three-year contract in free agency.

Looking forward: With Swift joining the Bears, it appears that he will be the lead back for the Bears in 2024. Herbert, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick, is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. He’s playing for his NFL future this season. By signing Swift, it seems to indicate that the Bears front office didn’t have faith in Herbert to be the lead back moving forward.

That should be a massive chip on Herbert’s shoulder. He has been an efficient runner when healthy. He played well during stretches last season, but the ankle injury limited him for more than a month.

Herbert still is going to get chances in this offense. Few NFL offenses lean on only one running back these days. The other thing about the running back position is that injuries happen often. More likely than not, Swift is going to miss a game here or there.

The offensive line is mostly intact from last season and will, hopefully, improve with that continuity. Under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, the Bears will continue to lean on the run game.

Herbert is going to have chances to prove himself in 2024. It’s just a matter of what he can do with them.