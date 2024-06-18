Top 5 Bears players with something to prove: No. 4 Rome Odunze

This week, Shaw Local is counting down the top five Bears players with something to prove in 2024. These could be rookies who have yet to play an NFL snap, or they could be veterans who wants to show more.

As NFL players like to say, they’re going out to prove themselves every single season. NFL contracts are not always guaranteed. The star quarterbacks might have long-term security, but not every player on the roster is so fortunate.

Here’s a look at No. 4 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 4 Rome Odunze

Rome Odunze Bears receiver Rome Odunze smiles as he listens to reporters during a news conference April 26 in Lake Forest. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Position: Receiver

Experience: First season

Looking back: Rome Odunze was high on the Bears’ draft board heading into draft night on April 25. Shortly after selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, general manager Ryan Poles remained patient and allowed Odunze to fall to him at the No. 9 overall pick. Poles later said he was tempted to trade up a spot or two as Odunze fell down the board.

And so, the Bears landed both a quarterback and a wide receiver in the top 10. The hope is that they can grow together as players for the next four or five years – if not longer – as Bears teammates.

Odunze is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Washington Huskies. He led all FBS receivers with 1,640 receiving yards in 2023, helping the Huskies reach the College Football Playoff national championship game. He was one of the most dynamic receivers in all of college football and he did it on the biggest stage. He had 125 yards on six catches during a national semifinal win over Texas.

For the Bears, a dynamic young receiver was exactly what this roster needed. Odunze became the third receiver selected in the top 10 of the draft. Only Marvin Harrison Jr. (to the Cardinals) and Malik Nabers (to the Giants) went ahead of him.

The Bears will pair Odunze with returning star DJ Moore and newly acquired veteran Keenan Allen.

Looking forward: With two Pro Bowl-caliber veterans ahead of him on the depth chart, Odunze had plenty to prove.

“I’ve already learned so much,” Odunze said. “So to be in a room with them throughout a whole season, learning from them in training camp, I think it’s just going to take my game to the next level and something I’m super excited about.”

Odunze said he has work to do in order to be ready for training camp. If anything, working with Moore and Allen this spring has served as motivation.

With those two on the roster, Odunze doesn’t have to be the star receiver in 2024, but he certainly still wants to live up to the hype of being a top 10 pick. The Bears haven’t drafted a receiver in the top 10 since they took Kevin White in 2015, and that didn’t turn out so well. Being a top 10 pick guarantees nothing in the NFL.

This season will be a success for Odunze if he carves out a role alongside the veterans. He doesn’t need to lead the team in receiving yards, but he needs to show that he can play at the NFL level and that he has a good on-field rapport with Williams. He will also be relied upon to step up if Moore or Allen misses a game here or there due to injury.

