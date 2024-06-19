Top 5 Bears players with something to prove: No. 3 Gervon Dexter

This week, Shaw Local is counting down the top five Bears players with something to prove in 2024. These could be rookies who have yet to play an NFL snap, or they could be veterans who wants to show more.

As NFL players like to say, they’re going out to prove themselves every single season. NFL contracts are not always guaranteed. The star quarterbacks might have long-term security, but not every player on the roster is so fortunate.

Here’s a look at No. 3 on the list of top Bears players with something to prove. Check back throughout the week to see the next edition of the countdown.

No. 3 Gervon Dexter

Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs runs from Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) a game on Nov. 27 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

Position: Defensive tackle

Experience: Second season

Looking back: Rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter entered the 2023 season as a rotational piece coming off the bench. The Bears already had veteran Justin Jones penciled in as the starter in the “3-technique” defensive tackle position.

But the Bears drafted Dexter with a second-round pick in 2023 (53rd overall) and had high hopes for the inexperienced rookie. Dexter was only 21 years old when the 2023 season began. He was also transitioning from a different defensive scheme in college at Florida. There was a lot to learn in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive scheme.

By the midway point in the season, however, things started to click for Dexter. His playing time went up and so did his productivity. Over the final eight games of the season, Dexter recorded 2.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits. That came after reaching the quarterback only three times in the previous nine games.

That second-half production encouraged the Bears to elevate Dexter to the starting lineup heading into 2024. The Bears let Jones walk away in free agency, creating a hole in the starting lineup that Dexter is expected to fill.

Looking forward: Moving into the starting lineup is a big moment for Dexter, but it’s also a lot of pressure. The defensive line is relying on him. The Bears’ defense finally found its groove during the second half of the season, after the team traded for defensive end Montez Sweat.

Now, Dexter must be the player who can dent the pocket from the middle. The 3-technique’s job is to be an athletic pass rusher from the middle of the defensive line. He’s typically heavily relied upon on third downs and in obvious passing situations. Dexter has worked hard over the offseason to become more athletic and get his body into top shape.

Everyone is curious to see what he can do when given the opportunity to start from Week 1.

“He’s taken that challenge individually from himself but also from our organization, too,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “He has a lot of pride in what he’s doing on the field. He wants to make sure he has goals and aspirations. There are plenty of things to learn, but he knows it’s one step at a time.”

If Dexter plays as well in 2024 as he did at the end of 2023, he could be moving into the starting lineup permanently.

