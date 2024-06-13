Heeler mix puppy ready to bring sweetness to forever family

Peaches is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for June 13, 2024. (Photo by Dominique Allion for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Peaches says, “I’m just a puppy, but I’ve got a big heart. I’m as sweet as the fruit I’m named after and love making new friends. I’m curious about everything – every sound, every smell, every toy. I’m gentle with everyone I meet, big or small.

“Why should you adopt me? Because I promise to be the sweetest, most loving companion you could ever wish for.”

Peaches, a heeler mix, is about 7 months old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.