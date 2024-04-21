NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s third 2024 mock

It’s draft week. The NFL draft is finally here.
The draft begins Thursday with the opening round and continues through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Local’s 2024 draft guide for Bears fans.
The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are likely poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Whatever happens after that is anyone’s guess.
The quarterbacks will be a position to watch, as always. North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy are all expected to go in the first round, potentially all in the top 10.
Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is trying to predict how the first round will play out. Below is his third and final mock draft. Check out mock draft version one here, and version two here.
|Team
|Player, position, college
|Analysis
|1. Bears (via Panthers)
|Caleb Williams, QB, USC
|The Bears can finally make it official. They will make Williams their quarterback of the future.
|2. Commanders
|Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
|Things have been trending this way for the past few months. The Heisman Trophy winners go back-to-back to kick off the draft.
|3. Patriots
|Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
|The Patriots appear poised to go with whichever quarterback the Commanders pass on. In this case, it’s Maye.
|4. Cardinals
|Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
|Arizona takes the first non-quarterback of the draft, landing the top receiver prospect.
|5. Vikings (mock trade with Chargers)
|JJ McCarthy, QB, Michigan
|With McCarthy still on the board at No. 5, the Vikings strike. They trade both No. 11 and No. 23, plus a 2025 first-round pick to the Chargers to move up.
|6. Giants
|Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
|The Giants take the bigger Odunze over the slightly smaller Nabers, giving their offense an instant deep threat with No. 1 receiver potential.
|7. Titans
|Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
|The board plays exactly into Tennessee’s hand. The Titans land the left tackle they were hoping to land.
|8. Jets (mock trade with Falcons)
|Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
|The Jets send No. 10 and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Falcons to jump in front of the Bears and draft one of the top three receivers.
|9. Bears
|Dallas Turner, Edge, Alabama
|The Bears become the first team to select a defensive player. They land an edge rusher who can start opposite Montez Sweat.
|10. Falcons (mock trade with Jets)
|Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
|Atlanta moves back two spots and still selects the top cornerback in the draft.
|11. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)
|Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
|With a new coach and GM, the Chargers elect to move back and address multiple needs. It starts with adding a dangerous tight end for QB Justin Herbert.
|12. Broncos
|Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
|Sean Payton and the Broncos need a quarterback, but they hold off for now and grab a top cornerback instead.
|13. Raiders
|JC Latham, OT, Alabama
|The Raiders resist the urge to take a quarterback here but look to target one in the second round.
|14. Saints
|Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
|This scenario couldn’t have played out any better for the Saints, who are in desperate need of a starting tackle.
|15. Colts
|Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
|The Colts might consider trading down, but ultimately there’s a highly versatile cornerback available.
|16. Seahawks
|Troy Fautanu, OT/OG, Washington
|Seattle lands a versatile offensive lineman who can play multiple positions. That’s exactly what the Seahawks need right now.
|17. Jaguars
|Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
|Thomas becomes the fourth wide receiver selected, going to a Jacksonville team that needs a young playmaker.
|18. Bengals
|Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas
|The Bengals have a need at defensive tackle and the top-rated DT drops to them at No. 18.
|19. Rams
|Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLA
|UCLA’s Latu doesn’t have to travel far to find his new home. He becomes the Rams’ first first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016.
|20. Steelers
|Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
|The Steelers have a need at center and all of the top centers remain available when No. 20 comes around.
|21. Packers (mock trade with Dolphins)
|Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
|Green Bay makes a move to jump in front of some tackle-needy teams and selects the 6-foot-7 monster out of Georgia.
|22. Eagles
|Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
|The Eagles draft a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002.
|23. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)
|Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
|After trading back, the Chargers surround Justin Herbert with a new tight end at No. 11 and a new offensive tackle at No. 23.
|24. Cowboys
|Graham Barton, C, Duke
|The Cowboys bolster up the offensive line with the center out of Duke.
|25. Dolphins (mock trade with Packers)
|Jared Verse, Edge Florida State
|The Dolphins move back a few spots but remain in position to grab one of the top edge rushers.
|26. Buccaneers
|Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State
|Tampa Bay has needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and elects to go with the best player available.
|27. Cardinals (via Texans)
|Johnny Newton, DT, Illinois
|After going with a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 4, the Cardinals bolster the defensive side of the ball at No. 27.
|28. Bills
|Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
|The Bills add speed at the wide receiver position.
|29. Lions
|Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan
|The Lions take a Michigan native who has flown up the draft board in recent weeks.
|30. Ravens
|Jordan Morgan, OG, Arizona
|Baltimore has a huge need at offensive guard. Morgan is one of the best guards available in this draft.
|31. 49ers
|Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
|Both of San Francisco’s starting cornerbacks are scheduled to become free agents a year from now. The 49ers need a long-term solution.
|32. Chiefs
|Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
|The flashy move would be to add a wide receiver, but the Chiefs go for offensive line help instead.