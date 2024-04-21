NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s third 2024 mock

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the Rose Bowl game against Michigan on Jan. 1 in Pasadena, Calif. (Kyusung Gong/AP)

It’s draft week. The NFL draft is finally here.

The draft begins Thursday with the opening round and continues through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Local’s 2024 draft guide for Bears fans.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are likely poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Whatever happens after that is anyone’s guess.

The quarterbacks will be a position to watch, as always. North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy are all expected to go in the first round, potentially all in the top 10.

Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is trying to predict how the first round will play out. Below is his third and final mock draft. Check out mock draft version one here, and version two here.