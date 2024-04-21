Bears

NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s third 2024 mock

Will the Bears land a wide receiver at No. 9?

By Sean Hammond
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

It’s draft week. The NFL draft is finally here.

The draft begins Thursday with the opening round and continues through Saturday. For more information on how to watch the draft and what to expect, head over to Shaw Local’s 2024 draft guide for Bears fans.

The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are likely poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Whatever happens after that is anyone’s guess.

The quarterbacks will be a position to watch, as always. North Carolina’s Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels and Michigan’s JJ McCarthy are all expected to go in the first round, potentially all in the top 10.

Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is trying to predict how the first round will play out. Below is his third and final mock draft. Check out mock draft version one here, and version two here.

TeamPlayer, position, collegeAnalysis
1. Bears (via Panthers)Caleb Williams, QB, USCThe Bears can finally make it official. They will make Williams their quarterback of the future.
2. CommandersJayden Daniels, QB, LSUThings have been trending this way for the past few months. The Heisman Trophy winners go back-to-back to kick off the draft.
3. PatriotsDrake Maye, QB, North CarolinaThe Patriots appear poised to go with whichever quarterback the Commanders pass on. In this case, it’s Maye.
4. CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateArizona takes the first non-quarterback of the draft, landing the top receiver prospect.
5. Vikings (mock trade with Chargers)JJ McCarthy, QB, MichiganWith McCarthy still on the board at No. 5, the Vikings strike. They trade both No. 11 and No. 23, plus a 2025 first-round pick to the Chargers to move up.
6. GiantsRome Odunze, WR, WashingtonThe Giants take the bigger Odunze over the slightly smaller Nabers, giving their offense an instant deep threat with No. 1 receiver potential.
7. TitansJoe Alt, OT, Notre DameThe board plays exactly into Tennessee’s hand. The Titans land the left tackle they were hoping to land.
8. Jets (mock trade with Falcons)Malik Nabers, WR, LSUThe Jets send No. 10 and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Falcons to jump in front of the Bears and draft one of the top three receivers.
9. BearsDallas Turner, Edge, AlabamaThe Bears become the first team to select a defensive player. They land an edge rusher who can start opposite Montez Sweat.
10. Falcons (mock trade with Jets)Terrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaAtlanta moves back two spots and still selects the top cornerback in the draft.
11. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)Brock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaWith a new coach and GM, the Chargers elect to move back and address multiple needs. It starts with adding a dangerous tight end for QB Justin Herbert.
12. BroncosQuinyon Mitchell, CB, ToledoSean Payton and the Broncos need a quarterback, but they hold off for now and grab a top cornerback instead.
13. RaidersJC Latham, OT, AlabamaThe Raiders resist the urge to take a quarterback here but look to target one in the second round.
14. SaintsOlu Fashanu, OT, Penn StateThis scenario couldn’t have played out any better for the Saints, who are in desperate need of a starting tackle.
15. ColtsCooper DeJean, CB, IowaThe Colts might consider trading down, but ultimately there’s a highly versatile cornerback available.
16. SeahawksTroy Fautanu, OT/OG, WashingtonSeattle lands a versatile offensive lineman who can play multiple positions. That’s exactly what the Seahawks need right now.
17. JaguarsBrian Thomas Jr., WR, LSUThomas becomes the fourth wide receiver selected, going to a Jacksonville team that needs a young playmaker.
18. BengalsByron Murphy II, DT, TexasThe Bengals have a need at defensive tackle and the top-rated DT drops to them at No. 18.
19. RamsLaiatu Latu, Edge, UCLAUCLA’s Latu doesn’t have to travel far to find his new home. He becomes the Rams’ first first-round pick since Jared Goff in 2016.
20. SteelersJackson Powers-Johnson, C, OregonThe Steelers have a need at center and all of the top centers remain available when No. 20 comes around.
21. Packers (mock trade with Dolphins)Amarius Mims, OT, GeorgiaGreen Bay makes a move to jump in front of some tackle-needy teams and selects the 6-foot-7 monster out of Georgia.
22. EaglesNate Wiggins, CB, ClemsonThe Eagles draft a cornerback in the first round for the first time since 2002.
23. Chargers (mock trade with Vikings)Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon StateAfter trading back, the Chargers surround Justin Herbert with a new tight end at No. 11 and a new offensive tackle at No. 23.
24. CowboysGraham Barton, C, DukeThe Cowboys bolster up the offensive line with the center out of Duke.
25. Dolphins (mock trade with Packers)Jared Verse, Edge Florida StateThe Dolphins move back a few spots but remain in position to grab one of the top edge rushers.
26. BuccaneersChop Robinson, Edge, Penn StateTampa Bay has needs in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and elects to go with the best player available.
27. Cardinals (via Texans)Johnny Newton, DT, IllinoisAfter going with a wide receiver with their first pick at No. 4, the Cardinals bolster the defensive side of the ball at No. 27.
28. BillsAdonai Mitchell, WR, TexasThe Bills add speed at the wide receiver position.
29. LionsMarshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western MichiganThe Lions take a Michigan native who has flown up the draft board in recent weeks.
30. RavensJordan Morgan, OG, ArizonaBaltimore has a huge need at offensive guard. Morgan is one of the best guards available in this draft.
31. 49ersKool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaBoth of San Francisco’s starting cornerbacks are scheduled to become free agents a year from now. The 49ers need a long-term solution.
32. ChiefsTyler Guyton, OT, OklahomaThe flashy move would be to add a wide receiver, but the Chiefs go for offensive line help instead.
Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for the Shaw Local News Network. He has covered the Bears since 2020. Prior to writing about the Bears, he covered high school sports for the Northwest Herald and contributed to Friday Night Drive. Sean joined Shaw Media in 2016.