NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s first 2024 mock

By Sean Hammond
USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the first half against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The NFL draft is less than a month away.

The top quarterbacks have all completed their pro days. Teams are scheduling in-person visits with their top 30 prospects. This is the home stretch. The final countdown is on.

On April 25, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears appear poised to make USC quarterback Caleb Williams the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. What happens after that is anybody’s guess.

Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is trying to figure it all out. Below is his first mock draft.

TeamPlayer, Position, CollegeAnalysis
1. BearsCaleb Williams, QB, USCNo surprise here. The Bears find their franchise QB.
2. CommandersDrake Maye, QB, North CarolinaThe Commanders land a quarterback who should be quite capable in Kliff Kingsbury’s air raid attack.
3. PatriotsJayden Daniels, QB, LSUThe Patriots go in a whole new direction with a mobile quarterback.
4. CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateThe Cardinals could trade back, but having a chance to draft the top receiver in this draft will be tough to pass on.
5. Vikings (via trade with Chargers)JJ McCarthy, QB, MichiganThe Vikings make a big move up for a quarterback, sending No. 11 and No. 23 to the Chargers.
6. GiantsMalik Nabers, WR, LSUWith four QBs off the board, the Giants land one of the top receivers in the draft.
7. TitansJoe Alt, OT, Notre DameThe Titans need help on the offensive line and land the top-rated tackle in 2024.
8. Jets (via trade with Falcons)Rome Odunze, WR, WashingtonThe Jets jump in front of the Bears in order to select a coveted receiver for Aaron Rodgers.
9. BearsDallas Turner, Edge, AlabamaWith the top three receivers gone, the Bears become the first team to select a defensive player. Turner could make an immediate impact for Matt Eberflus’ defense.
10. Falcons (via trade with Jets)Jared Verse, Edge, Florida StateThe Falcons move down two spots and still land one of the draft’s top edge rushers.
11. Chargers (via trade with Vikings)Quinyon Mitchell, CB, ToledoAfter trading back, the Chargers are the first to select a cornerback.
12. Cowboys (trade via Broncos)Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn StateThe Cowboys make an aggressive trade to fill a huge need. The Broncos get much needed draft capital by moving down to No. 24.
13. RaidersJC Latham, OT, AlabamaThe Raiders land one of the best tackles in the draft and target Washington QB Michael Penix in round two.
14. SaintsTaliese Fuaga, OT/G, Oregon StateNew Orleans bolsters the offensive line with a versatile lineman.
15. ColtsTerrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaThe Colts find a new starting cornerback.
16. SeahawksTroy Fautanu, OT/G, WashingtonThe Seahawks don’t have to look far for their top draft pick, landing the Washington Huskies’ lineman.
17. JaguarsBrian Thomas Jr., WR, LSUAfter losing Calvin Ridley in free agency, the Jaguars add some talent to the receiver position.
18. BengalsByron Murphy II, DT, TexasThe Bengals find a replacement for departed free agent defensive tackle DJ Reader.
19. RamsBrock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaTight ends are rarely top 10 picks. If Bowers falls, the Rams would be happy to scoop him up.
20. SteelersJackson Powers-Johnson, C, OregonThe Steelers need a center and this would be an ideal scenario for them.
21. DolphinsLaiatu Latu, Edge, UCLAThe Dolphins bolster their defensive line with an elite edge rusher.
22. EaglesNate Wiggins, CB, ClemsonThe Eagles haven’t taken a cornerback in the first round since 2002. Might this be the year that changes?
23. Chargers (via trade with Vikings)Johnny Newton, DT, IllinoisAfter trading down from No. 5, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers bolster their defense – twice.
24. Broncos (via trade with Cowboys)Bo Nix, QB, OregonThe Broncos traded down from No. 12 and land a quarterback a little bit further down.
25. PackersAmarius Mims, OT, GeorgiaWith David Bakhtiari on his way out, the Packers make a new plan at offensive tackle.
26. BuccaneersGraham Barton, C/G, DukeLongtime Bucs center Ryan Jensen has retired, so the organization looks for a new center.
27. CardinalsChop Robinson, Edge, Penn StateThe Cardinals could consider trading down from No. 4, but they already have two first-round picks. Here, they add a defensive talent.
28. BillsCooper DeJean, CB, IowaAfter shedding veterans in order to get under the salary cap, the Bills look to build the secondary back up.
29. LionsKool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaInjury concerns might cause McKinstry to drop. The Lions could get a top cornerback, despite being near the bottom of the first round.
30. RavensTyler Guyton, OT, OklahomaGuyton might very well be one of the best tackles in the draft. The Ravens always find a way to land good players on draft weekend.
31. 49ersJordan Morgan, G, ArizonaThe 49ers offensive line could use some help at the guard position and Morgan might just fit.
32. ChiefsAdonai Mitchell, WR, TexasKansas City keeps adding weapons for Patrick Mahomes and the passing attack.
