NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s first 2024 mock

USC quarterback Caleb Williams throws during the first half against UCLA in Los Angeles on Nov. 18. (Ashley Landis/AP)

The NFL draft is less than a month away.

The top quarterbacks have all completed their pro days. Teams are scheduling in-person visits with their top 30 prospects. This is the home stretch. The final countdown is on.

On April 25, general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears appear poised to make USC quarterback Caleb Williams the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft. What happens after that is anybody’s guess.

Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond is trying to figure it all out. Below is his first mock draft.