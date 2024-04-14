NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s second 2024 mock

Arlo Collier, from Lawerence, Kansas, wears his Brian Urlacher jersey while taking a video of the Bears' No. 10 overall pick, tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee, at the NFL draft on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The first pick of this year’s NFL draft feels like a done deal. The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are likely poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

But what happens after that is completely up in the air.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders seem likely to select a quarterback, but nobody can agree upon which quarterback that will be. North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the most likely candidates, but reading the tea leaves has been difficult. Both QB prospects met with the Commanders in recent weeks.

Maye has long been seen as the No. 2 quarterback in this draft, but sports betting oddsmakers have flipped to make Daniels the favorite in just the past month.

In his first mock draft, Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond had the Commanders taking Maye with the No. 2 pick. But what if that’s not what the Commanders do? And what if one of the top three teams isn’t as set on drafting a quarterback as everyone seems to think?

Below is Hammond’s second mock draft.