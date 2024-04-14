Bears

NFL mock draft: Chicago Bears beat writer Sean Hammond’s second 2024 mock

Will the Bears land a WR at No. 9?

By Sean Hammond
Arlo Collier, from Lawerence, Kansas, wears his Bears’ Urlacher jersey videoing the Bears 10th overall pick, tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee, at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, MO.

Arlo Collier, from Lawerence, Kansas, wears his Brian Urlacher jersey while taking a video of the Bears' No. 10 overall pick, tackle Darnell Wright of Tennessee, at the NFL draft on April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The first pick of this year’s NFL draft feels like a done deal. The Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are likely poised to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

But what happens after that is completely up in the air.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Commanders seem likely to select a quarterback, but nobody can agree upon which quarterback that will be. North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels are the most likely candidates, but reading the tea leaves has been difficult. Both QB prospects met with the Commanders in recent weeks.

Maye has long been seen as the No. 2 quarterback in this draft, but sports betting oddsmakers have flipped to make Daniels the favorite in just the past month.

In his first mock draft, Shaw Local Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond had the Commanders taking Maye with the No. 2 pick. But what if that’s not what the Commanders do? And what if one of the top three teams isn’t as set on drafting a quarterback as everyone seems to think?

Below is Hammond’s second mock draft.

TeamPlayer, position, collegeAnalysis
1. Bears (via Panthers)Caleb Williams, QB, USCThe Bears do what everyone expects them to do.
2. CommandersJayden Daniels, QB, LSUThe Commanders go for the athletic quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner.
3. Vikings (mock trade with Patriots)Drake Maye, QB, North CarolinaWith Maye still on the board, the Vikings make an aggressive move up and grab their quarterback of the future.
4. CardinalsMarvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio StateThe Cardinals stay put and select the top wide receiver on the board.
5. Broncos (mock trade with Chargers)JJ McCarthy, QB, MichiganThe Chargers collect an extra 2025 first-round pick, while the Broncos jump in front of the Giants to grab McCarthy.
6. GiantsMalik Nabers, WR, WashingtonThe Giants might consider McCarthy if he fell to them. But with four QBs gone, they go with a receiver instead.
7. TitansJoe Alt, OT, Notre DameThis feels like a slam dunk for the Titans if Alt is still on the board.
8. FalconsTerrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaThe Falcons take the first defender, going with a stud cornerback to bolster their secondary.
9. BearsRome Odunze, WR, WashingtonThe Bears might consider trading down, but not with Odunze dropping to them at No. 9.
10. JetsBrock Bowers, TE, GeorgiaThe Jets find another pass catcher for QB Aaron Rodgers.
11. Patriots (mock trade with Vikings)Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn StateThe Patriots rebuild is going to take more than one year. They elect to move back and bolster the interior.
12. Chargers (mock trade with Broncos)Quinyon Mitchell, CB, ToledoThe Chargers move back and grab one of the top cornerbacks in the draft.
13. RaidersMichael Penix Jr., QB, WashingtonEven with multiple teams trading up, the Raiders remain patient and nab the quarterback they wanted all along.
14. SaintsJC Latham, OT, AlabamaThe Saints bolster their offensive line with the hulking Latham.
15. Bills (mock trade with Colts)Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSUThe Bills make an aggressive move in an attempt to reimagine their wide receiver room.
16. SeahawksTroy Fautanu, OG/OT, WashingtonWith a need at guard, the Seahawks grab one of the best overall linemen in the entire draft. Fautanu has the flexibility to play multiple positions.
17. JaguarsDallas Turner, Edge, AlabamaWith the top four receivers gone, the Jaguars pivot and would be thrilled to land the top edge rusher.
18. BengalsTaliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon StateCincinnati beefs up the protection for quarterback Joe Burrow.
19. RamsBryon Murphy II, DT, TexasThis is probably a dream scenario for Sean McVay, who needs to find a way to replace retired Aaron Donald.
20. SteelersGraham Barton, C, DukeCenter is the biggest need for the Steelers. It seems like a matter of which center they prefer.
21. DolphinsJared Verse, Edge, Florida StateThe Dolphins look to boost their pass rush. Verse doesn’t have to leave the Sunshine State.
22. EaglesCooper DeJean, CB, IowaThe Eagles could be eyeing a cornerback here and DeJean’s stock is on the rise.
23. Patriots (mock trade with Vikings)Laiatu Latu, Edge, UCLAAfter trading down, the Patriots add a top edge rusher and hold off drafting a quarterback until day two of the draft.
24. CowboysJackson Powers-Johnson, C, OregonThe Cowboys address a huge need with one of the best centers available in this year’s draft.
25. PackersAmarius Mims, OT, GeorgiaThe Packers would love it if one of the top five offensive tackles drop to them at No. 25.
26. BuccaneersNate Wiggins, CB, ClemsonThe Bucs seem poised to take the best available corner or edge rusher. In this scenario, it’s Wiggins.
27. Cardinals (via Texans)Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn StateAfter going offense with their first pick, the Cardinals focus on finding help for the defense.
28. Colts (mock trade with Bills)Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, AlabamaThe Colts could take a corner at No. 15, but instead they stockpile draft capital and still find a first-round corner.
29. LionsMarshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western MichiganThe Lions were impossible to predict during last year’s draft. Perhaps they surprise again? Kneeland is a Michigan native with tantalizing physical traits.
30. RavensJordan Morgan, OG, ArizonaBaltimore is in desperate need of help at the guard position. This feels like a no-brainer.
31. 49ersJohnny Newton, DT, IllinoisThe 49ers begin the process of trying to replace defensive tackle Arik Armstead.
32. ChiefsAdonai Mitchell, WR, TexasThe Chiefs land a speedy weapon for Patrick Mahomes.
