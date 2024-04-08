Shaw Local’s 2024 NFL draft guide for Chicago Bears fans

Chicago Bears fans cheer during the second round of the NFL Draft on April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

A monumental NFL Draft awaits for the Chicago Bears.

For the first time in 21 years, the Bears have multiple first-round draft picks. The organization has an opportunity to add not one, but two premium players in the 2024 draft. With the No. 1 overall pick – thanks to last year’s trade with the Carolina Panthers – the Bears appear likely to select a new franchise quarterback.

Most analysts across the NFL believe that general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears are likely to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick. The first round on April 25 will begin with the Bears on the clock, and it could begin by anointing Williams as the Bears’ new starting quarterback.

What happens after that, though, is anybody’s guess. This draft is all about Williams, for sure, but it’s also about so much more than that. There are four or five additional intriguing quarterbacks, some of whom will likely be selected quite high.

In addition to the first pick, the Bears hold the No. 9 overall pick. April 25 will be a big night for the Bears, as will the following two days.

Shaw Local has prepared a complete NFL draft guide for Bears fans as they get ready for this year’s draft. Below is everything Bears fans need to know about the 2024 draft.

When is the NFL draft?

The NFL draft is April 25-27. The first round of the draft (the first 32 picks) will begin at 7 p.m. April 25. The following day, the draft will continue with rounds two and three beginning at 6 p.m. April 26. The draft will then conclude with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. April 27.

The city of Detroit is hosting this year’s draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. This is Detroit’s first time ever hosting the event.

Which picks do the Bears have in the 2024 draft?

The Bears currently hold four picks in the 2024 draft, but they could acquire more through trades. Here are the picks they currently have:

First round: No. 1 overall

First round: No. 9 overall

Third round: No. 75 overall

Fourth round: No. 122 overall

Here’s a breakdown of what happened to all of the Bears’ original 2024 picks, and how they acquired any additional 2024 picks.

What time will the Bears pick in the NFL Draft?

The Bears announce their pick during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2016. Chicago hosted the draft that year at the Auditorium Theatre. (Shaw Media file photo)

With the first overall pick, the Bears will be on the clock as soon as the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. April 25. During the first round, teams are allotted 10 minutes per pick. Even with the first overall pick, the league will likely take the full 10 minutes to drum up some suspense – even though the Bears will have made up their mind long before draft night.

So Bears fans should expect to know who their team is selecting with the No. 1 overall pick by about 7:10 p.m. on night one of the draft.

It’s a little more tricky to know when the Bears will make a selection at No. 9. While allotting 10 minutes per selection, the No. 9 overall pick should be on the clock no later than approximately 8:20 p.m. That is if all of the first eight picks use the full 10 minutes. It will likely be a few minutes sooner. Bears fans should definitely be on alert any time after 8 p.m.

Last year, the Bears used the No. 10 overall pick to select lineman Darnell Wright. They made that selection at about 8:25 p.m. on draft night.

If the Bears trade the No. 9 overall pick and move down in the draft order, that will complicate things for Bears fans. It’s impossible to know what time they might pick without knowing how far down the draft order they trade down.

The first round typically takes about four hours. Last year, the Chiefs made the final selection of the first round just before 11 p.m. on draft night.

Here’s the complete first-round draft order

Here’s who owns each of the 32 first-round picks, as of now. These picks will take place on opening night of the draft on April 25.

Bears (via Panthers) Commanders Patriots Cardinals Chargers Giants Titans Falcons Bears Jets Vikings Broncos Raiders Saints Colts Seahawks Jaguars Bengals Rams Steelers Dolphins Eagles Vikings (via Texans, via Browns originally) Cowboys Packers Buccaneers Cardinals (via Texans) Bills Lions Ravens 49ers Chiefs

How can I watch the draft?

The 2024 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with NFL Plus, the ABC app or the ESPN app.

What to know if you’re heading to Detroit

Jake Aills, from Salina, Kansas, wears a Mike Ditka jersey for the first day of the 2023 NFL Draft on,April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, MO. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The draft stage and viewing area will be at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. The event is free to attend, but fans need to register at NFL.com/DraftAccess.

The NFL Draft Experience, a fan festival, will also take place throughout all three days of the draft at Hart Plaza. It will include immersive exhibits, photos with the Lombardi Trophy, a replica NFL locker room, an official NFL shop and autograph appearances from current NFL players (player schedule to be announced later). Food and beverage vendors will highlight local restaurants throughout Detroit. The Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be a free concert on the draft theater stage prior to round one on Thursday and following round seven on Saturday.

For public transit, the Detroit People Mover trains will operate for 24 hours a day during the draft.

Recent history of Bears’ first-round picks

Here’s a recent history of the Bears’ first-round picks dating back about 20 years.

2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 10th overall

2022: No pick (traded to the Giants to select Justin Fields)

2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 11th overall

2020: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2019: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)

2018: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia, eighth overall

2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, second overall

2016: Leonard Floyd, Edge, Georgia, ninth overall

2015: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia, seventh overall

2014: Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech, 14th overall

2013: Kyle Long, OT/OG, Oregon, 20th overall

2012: Shea McClellin, Edge, Boise State, 19th overall

2011: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin, 29th overall

2010: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2009: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)

2008: Chris Williams, OT, Vanderbilt, 14th overall

2007: Greg Olsen, TE, Miami, 31st overall

2006: No pick (traded down in draft order with the Bills)

2005: Cedric Benson, RB, Texas, fourth overall

2004: Tommie Harris, DT, Oklahoma, 14th overall

2003: Michael Haynes, Edge, Penn State, 14th overall; Rex Grossman, QB, Florida, 22nd overall

Recent history of first-round quarterbacks

Mitch Trubisky, left, poses with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. (AP photo)

With the Bears poised to select a quarterback with the first overall pick, here’s a look back at all of the first-round quarterbacks selected over the last decade.

2023: Bryce Young, Panthers, first overall

2023: CJ Stroud, Texans, second overall

2023: Anthony Richardson, Colts, fourth overall

2022: Kenny Pickett, Steelers, 20th overall

2021: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, first overall

2021: Zach Wilson, Jets, second overall

2021: Trey Lance, 49ers, third overall

2021: Justin Fields, Bears, 11th overall

2021: Mac Jones, Patriots, 15th overall

2020: Joe Burrow, Bengals, first overall

2020: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, fifth overall

2020: Justin Herbert, Chargers, sixth overall

2020: Jordan Love, Packers, 26th overall

2019: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, first overall

2019: Daniel Jones, Giants, sixth overall

2019: Dwayne Haskins, Commanders, 15th overall

2018: Baker Mayfield, Browns, first overall

2018: Sam Darnold, Jets, third overall

2018: Josh Allen, Bills, seventh overall

2018: Josh Rosen, Cardinals, 10th overall

2018: Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 32nd overall

2017: Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, second overall

2017: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 10th overall

2017: Deshaun Watson, Texans, 12th overall

2016: Jared Goff, Rams, first overall

2016: Carson Wentz, Eagles, second overall

2016: Paxton Lynch, Broncos, 26th overall

2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, first overall

2015: Marcus Mariota, Titans, second overall

The list includes plenty of franchise quarterbacks, but also plenty of busts. The most successful quarterbacks drafted outside of the first round during the past 10 years include Dak Prescott (fourth round, 2016), Jalen Hurts (second round, 2020) and Brock Purdy (seventh round, 2022).