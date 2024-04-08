Shaw Local’s 2024 NFL draft guide for Chicago Bears fans

A monumental NFL Draft awaits for the Chicago Bears.
For the first time in 21 years, the Bears have multiple first-round draft picks. The organization has an opportunity to add not one, but two premium players in the 2024 draft. With the No. 1 overall pick – thanks to last year’s trade with the Carolina Panthers – the Bears appear likely to select a new franchise quarterback.
Most analysts across the NFL believe that general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears are likely to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick. The first round on April 25 will begin with the Bears on the clock, and it could begin by anointing Williams as the Bears’ new starting quarterback.
What happens after that, though, is anybody’s guess. This draft is all about Williams, for sure, but it’s also about so much more than that. There are four or five additional intriguing quarterbacks, some of whom will likely be selected quite high.
In addition to the first pick, the Bears hold the No. 9 overall pick. April 25 will be a big night for the Bears, as will the following two days.
Shaw Local has prepared a complete NFL draft guide for Bears fans as they get ready for this year’s draft. Below is everything Bears fans need to know about the 2024 draft.
When is the NFL draft?
The NFL draft is April 25-27. The first round of the draft (the first 32 picks) will begin at 7 p.m. April 25. The following day, the draft will continue with rounds two and three beginning at 6 p.m. April 26. The draft will then conclude with the final four rounds beginning at 11 a.m. April 27.
The city of Detroit is hosting this year’s draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. This is Detroit’s first time ever hosting the event.
Which picks do the Bears have in the 2024 draft?
The Bears currently hold four picks in the 2024 draft, but they could acquire more through trades. Here are the picks they currently have:
- First round: No. 1 overall
- First round: No. 9 overall
- Third round: No. 75 overall
- Fourth round: No. 122 overall
Here’s a breakdown of what happened to all of the Bears’ original 2024 picks, and how they acquired any additional 2024 picks.
- First round: No. 1 overall – acquired through trade with Panthers
- First round: No. 9 overall – Bears’ original first-round pick
- Second round: No. 40 overall – traded to Commanders for DE Montez Sweat
- Third round: No. 75 overall – Bears’ original third-round pick
- Fourth round: No. 110 overall – traded to Chargers for WR Keenan Allen
- Fourth round: No. 122 overall – acquired during draft night trade with Eagles in 2023
- Fifth round pick: No. 144 overall – traded to Bills for OL Ryan Bates
- Sixth round pick: No. 184 overall – traded to Dolphins for OL Dan Feeney
- Seventh round: No. 231 overall – traded to Patriots for WR N’Keal Harry
What time will the Bears pick in the NFL Draft?
With the first overall pick, the Bears will be on the clock as soon as the draft kicks off at 7 p.m. April 25. During the first round, teams are allotted 10 minutes per pick. Even with the first overall pick, the league will likely take the full 10 minutes to drum up some suspense – even though the Bears will have made up their mind long before draft night.
So Bears fans should expect to know who their team is selecting with the No. 1 overall pick by about 7:10 p.m. on night one of the draft.
It’s a little more tricky to know when the Bears will make a selection at No. 9. While allotting 10 minutes per selection, the No. 9 overall pick should be on the clock no later than approximately 8:20 p.m. That is if all of the first eight picks use the full 10 minutes. It will likely be a few minutes sooner. Bears fans should definitely be on alert any time after 8 p.m.
Last year, the Bears used the No. 10 overall pick to select lineman Darnell Wright. They made that selection at about 8:25 p.m. on draft night.
If the Bears trade the No. 9 overall pick and move down in the draft order, that will complicate things for Bears fans. It’s impossible to know what time they might pick without knowing how far down the draft order they trade down.
The first round typically takes about four hours. Last year, the Chiefs made the final selection of the first round just before 11 p.m. on draft night.
Here’s the complete first-round draft order
Here’s who owns each of the 32 first-round picks, as of now. These picks will take place on opening night of the draft on April 25.
- Bears (via Panthers)
- Commanders
- Patriots
- Cardinals
- Chargers
- Giants
- Titans
- Falcons
- Bears
- Jets
- Vikings
- Broncos
- Raiders
- Saints
- Colts
- Seahawks
- Jaguars
- Bengals
- Rams
- Steelers
- Dolphins
- Eagles
- Vikings (via Texans, via Browns originally)
- Cowboys
- Packers
- Buccaneers
- Cardinals (via Texans)
- Bills
- Lions
- Ravens
- 49ers
- Chiefs
How can I watch the draft?
The 2024 NFL draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network. It is also available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes. It can be streamed with NFL Plus, the ABC app or the ESPN app.
What to know if you’re heading to Detroit
The draft stage and viewing area will be at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. The event is free to attend, but fans need to register at NFL.com/DraftAccess.
The NFL Draft Experience, a fan festival, will also take place throughout all three days of the draft at Hart Plaza. It will include immersive exhibits, photos with the Lombardi Trophy, a replica NFL locker room, an official NFL shop and autograph appearances from current NFL players (player schedule to be announced later). Food and beverage vendors will highlight local restaurants throughout Detroit. The Draft Experience will be open from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be a free concert on the draft theater stage prior to round one on Thursday and following round seven on Saturday.
For public transit, the Detroit People Mover trains will operate for 24 hours a day during the draft.
Recent history of Bears’ first-round picks
Here’s a recent history of the Bears’ first-round picks dating back about 20 years.
- 2023: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee, 10th overall
- 2022: No pick (traded to the Giants to select Justin Fields)
- 2021: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State, 11th overall
- 2020: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)
- 2019: No pick (traded to the Raiders for Khalil Mack)
- 2018: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia, eighth overall
- 2017: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina, second overall
- 2016: Leonard Floyd, Edge, Georgia, ninth overall
- 2015: Kevin White, WR, West Virginia, seventh overall
- 2014: Kyle Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech, 14th overall
- 2013: Kyle Long, OT/OG, Oregon, 20th overall
- 2012: Shea McClellin, Edge, Boise State, 19th overall
- 2011: Gabe Carimi, OT, Wisconsin, 29th overall
- 2010: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)
- 2009: No pick (traded to the Broncos for Jay Cutler)
- 2008: Chris Williams, OT, Vanderbilt, 14th overall
- 2007: Greg Olsen, TE, Miami, 31st overall
- 2006: No pick (traded down in draft order with the Bills)
- 2005: Cedric Benson, RB, Texas, fourth overall
- 2004: Tommie Harris, DT, Oklahoma, 14th overall
- 2003: Michael Haynes, Edge, Penn State, 14th overall; Rex Grossman, QB, Florida, 22nd overall
Recent history of first-round quarterbacks
With the Bears poised to select a quarterback with the first overall pick, here’s a look back at all of the first-round quarterbacks selected over the last decade.
- 2023: Bryce Young, Panthers, first overall
- 2023: CJ Stroud, Texans, second overall
- 2023: Anthony Richardson, Colts, fourth overall
- 2022: Kenny Pickett, Steelers, 20th overall
- 2021: Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, first overall
- 2021: Zach Wilson, Jets, second overall
- 2021: Trey Lance, 49ers, third overall
- 2021: Justin Fields, Bears, 11th overall
- 2021: Mac Jones, Patriots, 15th overall
- 2020: Joe Burrow, Bengals, first overall
- 2020: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, fifth overall
- 2020: Justin Herbert, Chargers, sixth overall
- 2020: Jordan Love, Packers, 26th overall
- 2019: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, first overall
- 2019: Daniel Jones, Giants, sixth overall
- 2019: Dwayne Haskins, Commanders, 15th overall
- 2018: Baker Mayfield, Browns, first overall
- 2018: Sam Darnold, Jets, third overall
- 2018: Josh Allen, Bills, seventh overall
- 2018: Josh Rosen, Cardinals, 10th overall
- 2018: Lamar Jackson, Ravens, 32nd overall
- 2017: Mitchell Trubisky, Bears, second overall
- 2017: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, 10th overall
- 2017: Deshaun Watson, Texans, 12th overall
- 2016: Jared Goff, Rams, first overall
- 2016: Carson Wentz, Eagles, second overall
- 2016: Paxton Lynch, Broncos, 26th overall
- 2015: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, first overall
- 2015: Marcus Mariota, Titans, second overall
The list includes plenty of franchise quarterbacks, but also plenty of busts. The most successful quarterbacks drafted outside of the first round during the past 10 years include Dak Prescott (fourth round, 2016), Jalen Hurts (second round, 2020) and Brock Purdy (seventh round, 2022).