92-year-old Antioch man identified in fatal Metra collision

A 92-year-old Antioch man was identified as the person killed when struck by a Metra commuter train Friday evening in Antioch, the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Wayne Blanchette died from blunt force injuries as a result of the collision, the Lake County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

The man was crossing the tracks at a pedestrian crosswalk when he was struck by the train, village spokesperson Jim Moran said Sunday.

The Antioch Fire Protection District and Antioch Police Department responded at 7:10 p.m. Friday to Route 173 east of Route 83 for a report of a person struck by a train, according to the coroner’s news release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary testing indicated the gates were functioning properly at the time.

The collision remains under investigation by the Antioch Police Department, Metra Police Department, and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.