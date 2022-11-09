Here’s La Salle County’s unofficial results for November 2022 election

Here are the unofficial results from La Salle County the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, election.

There were 39,620 ballots cast in La Salle County on Tuesday for a turnout of 55.9%.

U.S. senator: Kathy Salvi (R) 20,724, Tammy Duckworth (D) 17,867, Bill Redpath (L) 694

Governor / lieutenant governor: Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (R) 21,384, JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton (D) 16,356, Scott Schluter/John Phillips (L) 1,313

Attorney general: Thomas G. DeVore (R) 21,384, Kwame Raoul (D) 16,869, Daniel K. Robin (L) 841

Secretary of state: Dan Brady (R) 21,703, Alexi Giannoulias (D) 16,615, Jon Stewart (L) 826

Comptroller: Shannon L. Teresi (R) 20,017, Susan A. Mendoza (D) 18,477, Deirdre McCloskey (L) 682

Treasurer: Tom Demmer (R) 21,879, Michael W. Frerichs (D) 16,239 , Preston Nelson (L) 840

Congressional 14th District: Scott R. Gryder (R) 16,891, Lauren Underwood (D) 14,509

Congressional 16th District: Darin LaHood (R) 5,173, Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein (D) 2,533

Senator 37th District: Win Stoller (R) 4,133

Senator 38th District: Sue Rezin (R) 21,378

Senator 53th District: Jason Barickman (R) 6,310

Representative 74th District: Bradley J. Fritts (R) 4,125

Representative 75th District: Jed Davis (R) 3,813, Heidi Henry (D) 1,849

Representative 76th District: Lance Yednock (D) 11,236, Jason Haskell (R) 9,483

Representative 105th District: Dennis Tipsword, Jr. (R) 767

Representative 106th District: Thomas M. Bennett (R) 5,411

County clerk: Jennifer Ebner (R) 20,512, Lori L. Bongartz (D) 18,293

County treasurer: James L. Spelich (R) 31,641

County sheriff: Adam C. Diss (R) 31,763

Regional superintendent of schools (La Salle, Marshall, Putnam): Christopher B. Dvorak (D) 25,661

County Board

District 1: Joanne M. McNally (R) 889, Stephen Carlson (I) 187

District 2: Gary Small (R) 1,119

District 3: Kindra Pottinger (R) 1,170

District 4: Beth Findley Smith (R) 1,299

District 5: Catherine Owens (R) 1,447

District 6: Kathy Bright (R) 855

District 7: Craig E. Emmett (R) 1,222

District 8: Douglas L. Stockley (R) 1,117

District 9: Ray Gatza (R) 787, Carolyn Moore (D) 451

District 10: Joseph Oscepinski, Jr. (D) 827, Glen R. Pratt (R) 632

District 11: Joseph E. Witczak (D) 793, Rick O’Sadnick (R) 574

District 12: Jill Bernal (D) 1,248

District 13: Mike Kasap (D) 469, Crystal Loughran (R) 282

District 14: Joseph A. Savitch (D) 1,056

District 15: David Torres (D) 1,179

District 16: William J. Brown Jr. (R) 777, Joseph J. Panzica Jr (D) 643

District 17: Douglas Trager (D) 1,187

District 18: Pamela Beckett (D) 761, Lloyd Chapman (R) 681

District 19: Lou Anne Carretto (D) 1,025

District 20: Tom P. Walsh (D) 898

District 21: Brian R. Dose (D) 1,056

District 22: Stephen Aubry (R) 783, Jerry Hicks (D) 712

District 23: Michael McEmery Sr. (R) 1,024

District 24: Arratta A. Znaniecki (R) 1,345

District 25: Ronald Blue (R) 629, Fred Nimke (D) 476

District 26: Tony Tooley (R) 811

District 27: Walter Roach (R) 832

District 28: Matt Slager (R) 984

District 29: Tina Busch (R) 1,373

Judges

Supreme Court 3rd Judicial District: Michael J. Burke (R) 21,838, Mary K. O’Brien (D) 16,918

Appellate Court 3rd Judicial District: Liam Christopher Brennan (R) 22,664, Sonni Choi Williams (D) 15,502

Circuit Court 13th Judicial District: Jason Helland (R) 19,661, Christina Cantlin (D) 19,011

Should Howard Chris Ryan Jr. be retained in office as judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit? Yes 28,0003, No 8,016

Proposed constitutional amendment

The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.

Yes 19,203

No 18,745