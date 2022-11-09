Here’s La Salle County’s unofficial results for November 2022 election

Here are the unofficial results from La Salle County the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, election.
There were 39,620 ballots cast in La Salle County on Tuesday for a turnout of 55.9%.
U.S. senator: Kathy Salvi (R) 20,724, Tammy Duckworth (D) 17,867, Bill Redpath (L) 694
Governor / lieutenant governor: Darren Bailey/Stephanie Trussell (R) 21,384, JB Pritzker/Juliana Stratton (D) 16,356, Scott Schluter/John Phillips (L) 1,313
Attorney general: Thomas G. DeVore (R) 21,384, Kwame Raoul (D) 16,869, Daniel K. Robin (L) 841
Secretary of state: Dan Brady (R) 21,703, Alexi Giannoulias (D) 16,615, Jon Stewart (L) 826
Comptroller: Shannon L. Teresi (R) 20,017, Susan A. Mendoza (D) 18,477, Deirdre McCloskey (L) 682
Treasurer: Tom Demmer (R) 21,879, Michael W. Frerichs (D) 16,239 , Preston Nelson (L) 840
Congressional 14th District: Scott R. Gryder (R) 16,891, Lauren Underwood (D) 14,509
Congressional 16th District: Darin LaHood (R) 5,173, Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein (D) 2,533
Senator 37th District: Win Stoller (R) 4,133
Senator 38th District: Sue Rezin (R) 21,378
Senator 53th District: Jason Barickman (R) 6,310
Representative 74th District: Bradley J. Fritts (R) 4,125
Representative 75th District: Jed Davis (R) 3,813, Heidi Henry (D) 1,849
Representative 76th District: Lance Yednock (D) 11,236, Jason Haskell (R) 9,483
Representative 105th District: Dennis Tipsword, Jr. (R) 767
Representative 106th District: Thomas M. Bennett (R) 5,411
County clerk: Jennifer Ebner (R) 20,512, Lori L. Bongartz (D) 18,293
County treasurer: James L. Spelich (R) 31,641
County sheriff: Adam C. Diss (R) 31,763
Regional superintendent of schools (La Salle, Marshall, Putnam): Christopher B. Dvorak (D) 25,661
District 1: Joanne M. McNally (R) 889, Stephen Carlson (I) 187
District 2: Gary Small (R) 1,119
District 3: Kindra Pottinger (R) 1,170
District 4: Beth Findley Smith (R) 1,299
District 5: Catherine Owens (R) 1,447
District 6: Kathy Bright (R) 855
District 7: Craig E. Emmett (R) 1,222
District 8: Douglas L. Stockley (R) 1,117
District 9: Ray Gatza (R) 787, Carolyn Moore (D) 451
District 10: Joseph Oscepinski, Jr. (D) 827, Glen R. Pratt (R) 632
District 11: Joseph E. Witczak (D) 793, Rick O’Sadnick (R) 574
District 12: Jill Bernal (D) 1,248
District 13: Mike Kasap (D) 469, Crystal Loughran (R) 282
District 14: Joseph A. Savitch (D) 1,056
District 15: David Torres (D) 1,179
District 16: William J. Brown Jr. (R) 777, Joseph J. Panzica Jr (D) 643
District 17: Douglas Trager (D) 1,187
District 18: Pamela Beckett (D) 761, Lloyd Chapman (R) 681
District 19: Lou Anne Carretto (D) 1,025
District 20: Tom P. Walsh (D) 898
District 21: Brian R. Dose (D) 1,056
District 22: Stephen Aubry (R) 783, Jerry Hicks (D) 712
District 23: Michael McEmery Sr. (R) 1,024
District 24: Arratta A. Znaniecki (R) 1,345
District 25: Ronald Blue (R) 629, Fred Nimke (D) 476
District 26: Tony Tooley (R) 811
District 27: Walter Roach (R) 832
District 28: Matt Slager (R) 984
District 29: Tina Busch (R) 1,373
Judges
Supreme Court 3rd Judicial District: Michael J. Burke (R) 21,838, Mary K. O’Brien (D) 16,918
Appellate Court 3rd Judicial District: Liam Christopher Brennan (R) 22,664, Sonni Choi Williams (D) 15,502
Circuit Court 13th Judicial District: Jason Helland (R) 19,661, Christina Cantlin (D) 19,011
Should Howard Chris Ryan Jr. be retained in office as judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit? Yes 28,0003, No 8,016
Proposed constitutional amendment
The proposed amendment would add a new section to the Bill of Rights Article of the Illinois Constitution that would guarantee workers the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours, and working conditions, and to promote their economic welfare and safety at work. The new amendment would also prohibit from being passed any new law that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively over their wages, hours, and other terms and conditions of employment and workplace safety. At the general election to be held on November 8, 2022, you will be called upon to decide whether the proposed amendment should become part of the Illinois Constitution.
Yes 19,203
No 18,745