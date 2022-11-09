Election 2022: If leads hold, 9 new faces will join La Salle County Board

Jerry Hicks (D-Marseilles) is in jeopardy of losing his county board seat.

The former county board chairman trailed Republican challenger Stephen Aubry, a retired truck dealer and farmer, 783-712 in unofficial vote totals as of Tuesday.

Hicks has served on the board since 1998.

The La Salle County Board had 18 candidates vying for nine open seats.

If the leads hold, the La Salle County Board will have nine new faces and Republicans will have gained a seat on the board, improving their majority to 18-11.

In District 1, business owner JoAnn McNally (R-Mendota) bested independent Stephen Carlson 889-187 in unofficial vote counts Tuesday, as she sought her fourth term.

Joseph Oscepinski Jr. (D-Peru), who works for UPS, is in the lead 827-632 for re-election in District 10 against Republican Glen Pratt.

Joe Witczak (D-Peru), who is owner of Witczak Bros., is in position to regain his seat against Republican Rick O’Sadnick, holding a 793-574 lead.

In District 13, Mike Kasap (D-La Salle), who has been on the board for 12 years, also is in position for another term holding a 469-282 lead against Republican Crystal Loughran.

Incumbent Ronald Blue (R-Streator), a retired truck driver, leads Democratic challenger Fred Nimke, 629-476.

Ray Gatza, a Dimmick Township Republican and operations manager for United Natural Foods Inc., is leading 787-451 against Carolyn Moore.

“We had an excellent turnout today and I’m very proud of La Salle County voters,” Gatza said. “I’m extremely excited to serve those same people and I’m sure they won’t be disappointed. I will take a conservative approach and I will remain ethical and professional. I’m sure they’ll be proud when they see what I can do for them.”

Newcomer William J. “Bill” Brown Jr., of Utica, a retiree holds a 777-643 lead in District 16 against Democratic opponent Joseph J. Panzica Jr.

Another newcomer Ottawa Democrat Pamela Beckett, who heads the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, holds a 761-681 lead over Ottawa Republican Lloyd Chapman.

Board members Chuck Borchsenius (R-Norway), Allen Erbrederis (R-Somonauk), Tom Green (R-Streator), Curt Faber (R-Mendota), Randy Freeman (R-Lostant), Robert Lee (D-Seneca), Jerry Myers (R-Streator) and Elmer Walter (R-Grand Ridge) were not on Tuesday’s ballot and will not return to the board.

Twenty districts are not contested. Of those candidates, Republicans Beth Findley Smith, Kathy Bright, Michael McEmery Sr., Tony Tooley and Matt Slager will be newcomers to the board.

District 2: Gary Small (R)

District 3: Kindra Pottinger (R)

District 4: Beth Findley Smith (R)

District 5: Catherine Owens (R)

District 6: Kathy Bright (R)

District 7: Craig E. Emmett (R)

District 8: Douglas L. Stockley (R)

District 12: Jill Bernal (D)

District 14: Joseph A. Savitch (D)

District 15: David Torres (D)

District 17: Douglas Trager (D)

District 19: Lou Anne Carretto (D)

District 20: Tom P. Walsh (D)

District 21: Brian R. Dose (D)

District 23: Michael McEmery Sr. (R)

District 24: Arratta A. Znaniecki (R)

District 26: Tony Tooley (R)

District 27: Walter Roach (R)

District 28: Matt Slager (R)

District 29: Tina Busch (R)