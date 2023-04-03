Write Team: Opening your mind to meditation

About 18 months ago, I decided I wanted to dive into the world of meditation.

Meditation is a concept I have heard a lot about as I have begun a journey of personal growth and learning how to stay in the present moment, rather than thinking way in the past or too far into the future. When I first started meditating, I did buy myself a few treats, like an array of crystals that are good for different energies. I also bought a small meditation cushion, a salt lamp, essential oils, and a mat as well. A dark tapestry graced the walls and a silk scarf dressed a lamp to create soft light. I was ready to meditate!

However, meditation is not as easy as I thought it would be. Without a guide, I was completely lost.

One of my favorite apps on my self-improvement journey is called Calm. This app offers a wide variety of options from sleep stories, background music and different meditations geared toward a variety of topics from dating advice to leadership. This app costs about $14.99/month but there are different deals and coupons offered throughout the year.

Jeff Warren is the creator of the Calm App, and he has a Daily Trip that is a daily meditation ranging from 7 to 10 minutes with a specific topic in mind. Each night, I am excited to hear his next meditation. Some of the topics include wanting to be exactly where you currently are, how to combat loneliness and breathing.

Breathing is such an important concept in meditation. Each meditation typically starts with three slow deep breaths. Breathing, a tool we have at our constant disposal, is something I rarely remember to focus on, but I am definitely improving.

Many famous names grace the Calm App, such as sleep stories by Harry Styles and Camila Cabello. There are also sleep stories about famous painters such as Frida Kahlo. I like listening to the different music options, such as a particularly relaxing version of “Circles” by Post Malone. Shawn Mendes even has a mix readily available for studying, meditation, relaxation or even reading.

LeBron James also has a section in the Calm App which talks about training your mind, the importance of routine and ritual, time management and personal boundaries. He talks about how when you have a set schedule of what is important to you, then it is easier to say no to possible commitments that may not suit you or interest you.

One more top name to mention from the Calm App is Jay Shetty. He has two books out I have read and thoroughly enjoyed; his first book is called “Think Like a Monk” and his second is entitled “8 Rules of Love.” Jay Shetty has taught me that we all have struggles, worries and concerns. However, we can channel our worries into powerful energy. Rather than focusing on the negative, we have the option to be more positive. Happiness can be a choice.

Meditation has helped me slow down. When I meditate, I like to picture myself in a cool stream, letting the water glide through my fingers. Just as thoughts pass through my mind, I can let the water run through my fingers without clinging to it. 10% Happier, a book by Dan Harris, taught me that there is no cure-all for life. However, we can do things that make us just a little bit happier, like meditate, spend more time outside, be with loved ones, and be grateful for what we do have.

This can be easier said than done, but with daily practice, a calmer sense of mind can emerge.

Brittany Muller is a pre-kindergarten/kindergarten teacher at Lighted Way in La Salle. She lives in Peru and enjoys writing and has worked on small school newspapers for much of her life.