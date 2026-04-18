Tim Bradley elected as head of Grundy County Democrats

Tim Bradley, the chairman of the Grundy County Democrats. (Photo provided by Tim Bradley)

Tim Bradley will retain his position as the chairman of the Grundy County Democrats, a position he’s held since May 2024.

Bradley serves on the boards of the Will-Grundy Medical Clinic, Santa Claus is Coming to Grundy County, and the Illinois Route 66 Centennial Commission.

He previously served for 12 years as a trustee for the Village of Coal City. There, he spent eight years as the chairman of finance.

Bradley was also an inaugural member of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Merit Commission.

Also elected were Warren Kronberger as treasurer, Marica Wolter as secretary, Jason Easton as district one vice chair, Joan Harrop as district two vice chair, and Dick Joyce as district three vice chair.