Grundy County Treasurer Todd Koehn elected chairman of Grundy GOP

The logo for the Grundy County Republicans. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Republicans)

Todd Koehn, the Grundy County treasurer, has been elected the next chairman of the Grundy County Republicans.

Koehn replaces Eric Werden, who is also the deputy chief of the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office. Koehn got his start in 2010 with the House Republican Organization, where he worked on campaigns across the state. He was originally a campaign manager for current State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris.

“This party has been successful because we’ve stayed focused on what matters—lower taxes, safer communities, and common-sense leadership,” Koehn said in a news release. “My goal is simple: build on that success, support strong candidates, and keep Grundy County moving in the right direction.”

Koehn is a graduate of Gardner-South Wilmington High School and Augustana College. He currently lives in Minooka.