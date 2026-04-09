Live music, farmers market on the schedule for new Joliet City Square

The shaded walkways on the Chicago Street edge of the new Joliet City Square are seen in this file photo from November, when the city Christmas tree was installed. (Bob Okon)

The city of Joliet announced events for the new downtown City Square on Thursday.

The square stages its first event on May 1 and will be the site of live music, farmers markets, exercise classes, the annual Star Wars Day, the return of Race Fan Rally and more.

“City Square will be the communal heart of downtown Joliet, and this summer’s programming is going to bring it to life in a way our residents and visitors will love,” Mayor Terry D’Arcy said in the news release announcing events.

The square is at the corner of Chicago and Clinton streets, across from the Rialto Square Theatre.

It has a permanent main stage for performances and a smaller interactive stage for community programs.

“We are thrilled to launch what will become an annual tradition of inclusive programming right here in the heart of downtown Joliet,” Ann Sylvester, director of cultural affairs and special events, said in the release.

Two Model A Fords are parked outside the Joliet Area Historical Museum during a past Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival. (Bob Okon)

The schedule released by the city includes:

• Route 66 Red Carpet Corridor Festival, an annual event for Route 66 enthusiasts, this year will be preceded by City Square festivities from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1. The event will tie into the annual Route 66 weekend, providing what the city calls “an era-spanning musical journey” and a “Legends of the Lane” auto show.

• The Rialto Square Theatre 100th Anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 3. The celebration will take place on the square and in the theater across the street. The event includes a DJ, family activities, theater tours, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, and a showing of the Disney movie “Cars.”

• Memorial Day Commemoration from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, when representatives from all branches of the Armed Forces will join a solemn ceremony that includes a performance by the Joliet American Legion Band.

• Chicago Street Farmers Markets on Fridays starting May 22 and continuing to Sept. 18 during the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Outdoor Family Storytime for children ages 6 and under with an adult will be presented by the Joliet Public Library, which is located across Clinton Street from the square, 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday in June, July and August.

• Wellness Workouts start June 2 and will be held every 7 to 8 a.m. every Tuesday until Aug. 25 with instructor-led workouts that include hip-hop fitness, yoga, pilates and more.

The Rialto Square Theatre is seen across from the new City Square where the city Christmas tree was set up for the holidays. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

• Dancing in the Square starts June 3 and continues every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. until Aug. 26, starting with an hour of instruction followed by dancing to music provided by a DJ or live band.

• Cars & Guitars, presented by the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, will feature live bands and classic cars from 5 to 8 p.m. on June 4, June 18, July 2, July 16 and Aug. 6.

• Sounds on 66, a concert series that starts June 5 with The Righteous Hillbillies and continues every Friday night from 5 to 7 p.m. until the series closes with The Steepwater Band on Aug. 28.

• Star Wars Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 is an annual event spread across several downtown venues and this will take place on the City Square as well as at the Joliet Public Library, Joliet Area Historical Museum and Renaissance Center.

• Remembering Our Fallen is a National Iraq-Afghanistan Memorial that will be at the City Square June 11-14. The traveling photographic war memorial honors those who died during the Global War on Terror from 2001 to 2021.

Race Fan Rally returns to downtown Joliet in 2026, and the new City Square will be used for the event. (Lathan Goumas)

• Tall Tales and Silly Songs with Todd Downing from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on June 18 is a live performance with family entertainment presented by the Joliet Public Library.

• Official Dedication of City Square will be noon to 1 p.m. on June 18, when city officials will celebrate the square and its place in downtown redevelopment.

• City Square Celebration on June 26-27, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, will include a nighttime drone show and live entertainment featuring local talent, including a Shakespearean performance by the Joliet Drama Guild.

• Race Fan Rally comes back to Joliet on July 2, along with the return of NASCAR racing at Chicagoland Speedway that weekend. The motorsports celebration runs 4 to 10 p.m., bringing fans and casual visitors up close with race cars, providing interactive racing demonstrations, and staging live bands. The event is presented by the Joliet City Center Partnership.

• Bilingual Magic Show with El Mago from 10:30-11:15 a.m. on July 16 is a family event presented by the Joliet Public Library.

More information about City Square events can be found on the city website, joliet.gov.